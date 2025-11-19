Save big on kitchen essentials, decor, linens, and more.

If you were to ask me, some of the best deals on home and kitchen items happen before Black Friday. Plus, you don’t run as high a risk of must-have products selling out. Walmart and Target have already slashed prices on kitchen essentials (including items from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line), decor, cozy throws and linens, and savvy storage solutions. Here are the 11 best Walmart and Target early Black Friday deals under $50.

1 Vera Bradley Ultralight Grande Tote Bag

I don’t need an excuse to buy a new handbag, but an early Black Friday sale on designer totes sure is a good one! Snag this Vera Bradley Ultralight Grande Tote Bag for just $25 at Target before it sells out!

Run, don’t walk! This 12-Piece Stoneware Bakeware & Kitchen Tools Set ($45 at Walmart) from Barrymore’s Beautiful collection is more than 50 percent off right now! It comes in two colors: Thyme Green and Porcini Taupe.

3 Bedsure Heated Blanket

No Christmas movie marathon is complete without a Heated Blanket—and this throw from Bedsure is now on sale for just $48 at Target. (That’s a 50 percent off discount!)

4 Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer with Case

I use my Hamilton Beach hand mixer so much during the holidays, but I particularly like the Hand Mixer with Case option (on sale for $22 at Target) because it saves on cabinet space, which I don’t have a lot of. It has six speed settings, and all the attachments are dishwasher-safe.

5 Textured Cotton Slub Throw Pillow

Available in 16 colorful patterns, this Textured Cotton Slub Throw Pillow (on sale for $27 at Walmart) is “plush and high quality” and “very large and comfortable to lie on,” according to shoppers. Additionally, it features a removable 21×21-inch insert.

6 6-Piece Quick-Drying Towel Set

Treat yourself to something luxurious, such as this 6-Piece Quick-Drying Towel Set, perhaps? It’s on sale for $40 at Target and comes in a dozen colors.

7 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Stoneware Bake and Store Set

Designed for oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher use, this Stoneware Bake and Store Set (on sale for $18 at Walmart) comes with two nonstick baking dishes and matching lids.

8 Christmas Ornament Storage Container

I know, I know. Thanksgiving hasn’t even happened yet. But, future you will be glad you thought to pick up this Christmas Ornament Storage Container (on sale for $40 at Walmart) come January.

9 Dirt Devil Power Stick Lite 4-in-1 Vacuum

Give your home the gift of clean floors this holiday season with the Dirt Devil Power Stick Lite 4-in-1 Vacuum (on sale for $40 at Walmart). Its petite frame makes it easy to store.

10 Round Wall Mirror

If you’re in the midst of a home renovation (or have the itch to redecorate), now is a great time to shop for furniture and decor. For instance, this Round Wall Mirror (sale price: $40) is 56 percent off ahead of Black Friday at Target.

11 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker

This Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker (on sale for $45 at Target) is equipped with four pre-programmed settings, an auto-warm feature, and a specially-designed cook-carry lid. Its six-quart capacity is enough to feed a party of seven.