9 Best Ulta Early Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

BOGO 40 percent off select brands!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The biggest shopping day of the year is still over a week away, but you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save big on your favorite beauty products. This week, shoppers can save up to 40 percent on select skincare and makeup items at Ulta. The retailer has major discounts on Conair, Aquaphor, No. 7, Nudeskin, House of Lashes, and more brands during its early Black Friday sale, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 22. Here’s a sneak peek.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sephora and Ulta Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Nudeskin Hydrating Peptide Lip Butter

Leave it to Nudeskin’s Hydrating Peptide Lip Butter ($20) to protect your lips from the harsh winter winds. Formulated with shea butter and avocado, this lip butter locks in moisture up to 50 percent more than other treatments. Choose from four colors: Clear, sugar plum, dulce nude, and candy kiss.

2 Method Body & Hair Mist

With soft notes of sweet jasmine and sandalwood, this Method Body & Hair Mist is a perfect day-to-night scent. Right now, it’s on sale for only $10.

3 T3 AireBrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush

Save $40 on the T3 AireBrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush ($120), which “does a great job smoothing [hair] to give it a blowout look,” according to a five-star reviewer.

“This is the only tool that’s allowed me to blow dry my very curly hair smooth with salon-like results without having to go over it with a flat iron,” says another.

4 House of Lashes Allura Lite Full False Lashes

Have a holiday office party coming up? Or perhaps a winter wedding? Give yourself a professional makeover with House of Lashes’ reusable, soft volume Allura Lite Full False Lashes ($12).

“What I like about these lashes is that they fit in very well with my eyes and face and don’t look unnatural or awkward like some false lashes do,” wrote one shopper, adding that they’re “super easy to use and long lasting, too.”

5 Naked Sundays BeautyScreen Mineral Peptide Foundation Tint SPF 50

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you should be skipping on sunblock. Snag Naked Sundays’ BeautyScreen Mineral Peptide Foundation Tint SPF 50 while it’s on sale for $27 during Ulta’s early Black Friday sale.

RELATED: 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

6 Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil

Available in five colors, Smashbox’s Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil ($27) has a liquid-like formula that gives a bold, precision swipe every time. Plus, it’s self-sharpening.

7 Conair Double Ceramic 1” Digital Touch Flat Iron

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and pick up Conair’s Double Ceramic 1” Digital Touch Flat Iron while it’s discounted down to $30. It has five heat settings (with the ability to reach up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit) and XL ceramic plates, meaning it can straighten more pieces of hair at once.

8 Aquaphor

As part of Ulta’s early Black Friday Sale, Aquaphor is running a BOGO 40 percent off sale on select products. These include:

9 No. 7

Similarly, No. 7 is also offering BOGO 40 percent off on select skincare and beauty products—31 items to be exact! Some of these include: