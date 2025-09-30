7 Best New Ulta Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Calling all beauty aficionados! Ulta Beauty just restocked its aisles—both in-store and online—with new makeup and skincare finds from marquee brands such as Byoma, Mediheal, Fenty Beauty, Moroccanoil, and more. Whether your face mask collection needs replenishing or you’re on the hunt for a new fall lip gloss, we found it at Ulta. So let’s get to the good stuff! Here are the best new products at Ulta right now.

1 Dr. Althea Jelly Seal Dewy Mask

Sweater weather will be here before you know it, and these Jelly Seal Dewy Masks from Dr. Althea are your best defense against dry skin. The face mask is infused with 10 types of hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration, as well as panthenol and madecassoside, which “soothe, strengthen, and protect the skin barrier.” Snag a four-pack for just $13.

2 Byoma Universal Skincare Heroes Set

A total bargain, this five-piece Byoma set retails for $25 and comes with the following travel-sized products:

Creamy Jelly Cleanser

Hydrating Milky Toner

Hydrating Serum

Moisturizing Gel Cream

Ultralight Face Fluid SPF 50

The set makes the perfect white elephant gift or, conversely, it’s a great way to try a variety of Byoma skincare products yourself.

3 Mediheal Vita Collagen Eye Ampoule Patches

Don’t let the name fool you, these Vita Collagen Eye Ampoule Patches can also be applied to mouth lines, forehead, cheeks, and the neck. Mediheal’s formula consists of seven vitamins and five collagen types, which have been shown to improve eye bags by 16.47 percent. The patches also target dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and dull skin.

4 Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Give your lips a long-lasting shine with Fenty Beauty’s new Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. It comes in 11 shades, including clear.

5 IT Cosmetics Do It All Radiant Concealer

IT Cosmetics calls its Do It All Radiant Concealer a four-in-one serum that hides wrinkles, conceals skin imperfections, hydrates skin, and brightens dull skin. The formula is infused with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for all-day hydration.

6 Moroccanoil High Shine Gloss Mask

Moroccanoil is known for its reputable hair products, and this High Shine Gloss Mask is no exception. The in-shower mask can be applied between shampooing and conditioning; all it needs is five to seven minutes to work its magic, leaving your locks soft and glossy. Plus, it’s safe for color-treated hair.

7 BaBylissPro 2-in-1 Mini Slick Back Brush

Master the art of slick-back ponytails/buns with BaBylissPro’s 2-in-1 Mini Slick Back Brush ($8). The thick bristles will corral your locks in place, then use the detachable taming wand to sculpt flyaway and smooth any bumps.