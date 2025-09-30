 Skip to content

7 Best New Ulta Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
September 30, 2025
Fact-Checked

Including name-brand picks from Mediheal, Fenty, Moroccanoil, and more.

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
September 30, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Calling all beauty aficionados! Ulta Beauty just restocked its aisles—both in-store and online—with new makeup and skincare finds from marquee brands such as Byoma, Mediheal, Fenty Beauty, Moroccanoil, and more. Whether your face mask collection needs replenishing or you’re on the hunt for a new fall lip gloss, we found it at Ulta. So let’s get to the good stuff! Here are the best new products at Ulta right now.

RELATED: 7 Best New Sephora Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week.

1
Dr. Althea Jelly Seal Dewy Mask

Dr. Althea jelly seal repair face mask
Ulta

Sweater weather will be here before you know it, and these Jelly Seal Dewy Masks from Dr. Althea are your best defense against dry skin. The face mask is infused with 10 types of hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration, as well as panthenol and madecassoside, which “soothe, strengthen, and protect the skin barrier.” Snag a four-pack for just $13.

2
Byoma Universal Skincare Heroes Set

Byoma skincare gift set
Ulta

A total bargain, this five-piece Byoma set retails for $25 and comes with the following travel-sized products:

  • Creamy Jelly Cleanser
  • Hydrating Milky Toner
  • Hydrating Serum
  • Moisturizing Gel Cream
  • Ultralight Face Fluid SPF 50

The set makes the perfect white elephant gift or, conversely, it’s a great way to try a variety of Byoma skincare products yourself.

3
Mediheal Vita Collagen Eye Ampoule Patches

Mediheal vita collagen eye ampoule patches
Ulta

Don’t let the name fool you, these Vita Collagen Eye Ampoule Patches can also be applied to mouth lines, forehead, cheeks, and the neck. Mediheal’s formula consists of seven vitamins and five collagen types, which have been shown to improve eye bags by 16.47 percent. The patches also target dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and dull skin.

4
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Fenty Beauty lip gloss bomb in mango color
Ulta

Give your lips a long-lasting shine with Fenty Beauty’s new Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. It comes in 11 shades, including clear.

RELATED: 4 Changes Coming to Sephora and Ulta, and How They’ll Affect Shoppers.

5
IT Cosmetics Do It All Radiant Concealer

IT Cosmetics do it all concealer
Ulta

IT Cosmetics calls its Do It All Radiant Concealer a four-in-one serum that hides wrinkles, conceals skin imperfections, hydrates skin, and brightens dull skin. The formula is infused with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for all-day hydration.

6
Moroccanoil High Shine Gloss Mask

Moroccan Oil high shine hair mask
Ulta

Moroccanoil is known for its reputable hair products, and this High Shine Gloss Mask is no exception. The in-shower mask can be applied between shampooing and conditioning; all it needs is five to seven minutes to work its magic, leaving your locks soft and glossy. Plus, it’s safe for color-treated hair.

7
BaBylissPro 2-in-1 Mini Slick Back Brush

Babyliss mini slick back hair brushes
Ulta

Master the art of slick-back ponytails/buns with BaBylissPro’s 2-in-1 Mini Slick Back Brush ($8). The thick bristles will corral your locks in place, then use the detachable taming wand to sculpt flyaway and smooth any bumps.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Sam's Club
    Sam's Club
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Sam's Club Christmas Decor Finds

    These Sam’s Club decor finds wow.

  • van driving through a patch of fall foliage in colorado
    van driving through a patch of fall foliage in colorado
    Travel

    10 States With the Best Fall Foliage Views

    A new ranking sets the top leaf peeping locations.

  • TJ Maxx Holiday Gifts
    TJ Maxx Holiday Gifts
    Daily Living

    7 Best New T.J. Maxx Holiday Gift Finds

    Find Hermes perfume sets and Burt’s Bees kits.

  • 7 Best New Ulta Finds
    7 Best New Ulta Finds
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Ulta Finds

    Including picks from Mediheal, Fenty, and more.

  • Marshalls
    Marshalls
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds

    From Juicy tracksuits to designer denim.

  • Lidl storefront
    Lidl storefront
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Lidl Seasonal Finds

    The discount grocer is giving Aldi a run for its money.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family