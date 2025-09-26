7 Best New Sephora Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If your beauty drawer could use some replenishing, you’re in luck. The makeup and skincare aisles at Sephora are overflowing with new products from trusted brands like Gisou, YSE Beauty, Summer Fridays, and more. We even spotted Selena Gomez‘s new Rare Beauty perfume and a Hailey Bieber-approved hair texturizing spray. From glossy lip oils to hair styling creams, here are the best new products at Sephora right now.

1 Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oils: $28

Hydrate your lips and give them a glossy finish with Gisou’s new honey-infused lip oils. The brand dropped three new neutral shades just in time for fall: Sticky Toffee, Vanilla Glaze, and Milky Mocha. You can wear the oil on its own or apply it after lipstick to give your lips some shine.

2 Mane Cotton Candy Dry Texture & Hair Volume Spray: $26

This Bieber-approved spray doubles as a dry shampoo and volumizer. Give your second-day locks some lift and texture with a few spritzes. The Mane spray smells like green apple, melon, and musk.

3 YSE Beauty Overachiever Brightening & Depuffing Eye Masks: $38

The Overachiever Brightening & Depuffing Eye Masks from YSE Beauty are the favorite part of my getting-ready routine. They’re formulated with allantoin (calms redness), vitamin C (targets dark under eyes), peptides (for fine lines and wrinkles), and hyaluronic acid (to hydrate the skin).

And for $38, the six-pack is a total steal.

4 Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Holiday Trio Set

The limited-edition Summer Fridays holiday lip butter balms have arrived at Sephora. The three-pack includes a Jet Lag Mask and two exclusive holiday flavors: Hot Cocoa and Toasted Marshmallow.

5 Rare Beauty Eau de Parfum Vanilla and Caramel Travel Spray: $30

ICYMI, Rare Beauty launched a new perfume, and you can snag it in a travel size at Sephora for $30. Rare Eau de Parfum has notes of vanilla, caramel, and sandalwood for a warm and sweet scent. Toss it in your handbag for an on-the-go refresh.

6 Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream & Taming Wand: $20

Say goodbye to flyaways with Dae’s styling cream and taming wand. It will be your new secret weapon for styling the perfect slicked-back ponytail and bun. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your purse in case you need a touch-up.

7 Rhode Pocket Blush Buildable Hydrating Cream

This pocket-size cream blush from Rhode gives cheeks and lips a satiny finish. It’s fragrance-free and has Sephora’s clean formula stamp of approval.