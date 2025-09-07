7 Sephora Gift Sets Under-$25 Shoppers Call “Pure Luxury”

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are so many reasons I am a sucker for a gift set. For one, you can try many fun products you might not usually buy. And, because they are packaged together, you usually save more than you would buying à la carte. Then, there is the obvious reason: They make great gifts. Whether you are shopping for someone else or want to treat yourself to a dose of mini luxury, there are so many amazing gift sets at Sephora right now, all under $25.

1 This Trendy Laneige Lip Balm Set

Laneige is all the rage right now. This Laneige Mini Lip Glowy Balm Set is going to score you major points with any teen or tween. The limited-edition set features four mini sizes of the fan-favorite Lip Glowy Balms in Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, and Vanilla. “Seriously the best lip balms out there! Long lasting hydration and the perfect amount of scent for soft hydrated lips,” one shopper writes. “Love this lip balm. This smaller version is perfect to put in your wristlet on the go. All the flavors are great and leave my lips very soft. Best of all I got it on sale,” adds another.

2 A Tower 28 Gloss and Liner Set

I am obsessed with Tower 28 glosses. This Tower 28 Beauty Line + Shine Lip Kit is a limited-edition set of two full-size bestsellers, including a creamy lip pencil and an exclusive shade of Lip Jelly in Lucky, a sheer baby pink. “Lovely Set,” writes a shopper. “This lip kit is too cute. I love the gloss color, and it feels moisturizing and really shines. The lip pencil honestly surprised me. I think the color is perfect, and despite having a ton of lip products, I keep these in my purse. A great limited edition set!”

3 Shimmery Eye Shadow Sticks

Eyeshadow sticks are perfect for keeping in your purse or makeup bag. This Bobbi Brown Mini Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick Set, 25, features a pair of the brand’s swipe-and-go eyeshadow sticks in matte Taupe and multichrome Moonstone. “Easy and quick!” writes a shopper. “Love these! I use these shadows together and separately. The colors go with everything and application is super simple.”

4 Fancy Hand and Body Products

Give the gift of soft hands and clean skin with L’Occitane Hand and Body Care Nourishing Travel Favorites, which features a body cleanser and hand cream for $18. “A Must-Have for Soft Hands & Skin,” writes a shopper. “This set is perfect for travel! The hand cream and body lotion feel super nourishing and absorb quickly without feeling greasy. The scent is elegant and relaxing and it’s perfect if you don’t want to buy the full size and want to try first!” Another adds: “Can’t go wrong with this set! Love love love this set. The shaving oil is a game changer, it’s all I use now. It feels so good on my skin, sooo luxurious. It’s way better than shaving cream and a little goes a long way. I love the hand lotion too! L’OCCITANE always has the best hand lotions.”

5 A Sol de Janeiro Sampler

If they are a Sol lover, this Sol de Janeiro Double Date Mini Discovery Duo Sampler Set is a no-brainer. The set comes with two layerable best sellers—the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Cheirosa 59 fragrance. “Perfect to throw in your bag!” one shopper writes. “I’ve been using Bum Bum cream for years. This duo set is perfect to throw in my bag while I’m on the go! Perfect to be prepared for date night or to reapply to smell amazing and glowing throughout the day.” Another agrees that it is the “perfect gift set or treat for yourself! I love both of these products individually so having smaller versions together is a no brainer. They’re both great to travel with or throw in a gym bag. Need more of these sets!”

6 Selena Gomez’s Favorite Eye Products

If they are all about eye makeup, pick up this Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lash & Brow Essentials Duo Makeup Gift Set. It comes with Selena Gomez’s latest essentials for lush, long lashes and sculpted brows, featuring a travel-size mascara and full-size brow gel.

7 And, This Facial Mist Trio

Shoppers love the Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Facial Spray Trio, a three-piece collection featuring Mario Badescu’s most-beloved face mists in rose, green tea and cucumber, and lavender. “I love this sooo much 😍This feels so cooling on the skin, and the scents are soooo yummy🤤 I have had this for atleast a year and I still have them, they are so long lasting!” one writes.