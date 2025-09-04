7 Target Beauty Bargains a Shopping Insider Always Buys

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a decades-long beauty editor and writer, I have tried almost every beauty brand at Sephora, Target, Ulta, and the finest department stores. And because I have the best job in the world, I didn’t have to pay for most of them. However, some body and beauty items are so amazing (and also affordable) that I have no problem forking over cash for them. Here are 7 affordable Target body and beauty items worth the hype that I always have on hand.

1 Aquaphor

Literally every dermatologist I know swears that Aquaphor is a miracle beauty product. I use it on my lips, but some people swear by it for under eyes, as a moisturizer for super dry spots like elbows or knees, or even to soothe blisters. I always have a tube in my nightstand, one in my purse, and another in my car.

2 Monday Shampoo and Conditioner

My daughter drives a lot of my spending. About six months ago, she forced me to buy Monday Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, which I have used ever since. It is seriously hydrating and makes my hair look and feel so healthy. I have no trouble combing it out post-wash, and my hair is naturally wavy and tangly. We buy the big bottles, but a standard size is $6.99.

3 Saltair Santal Bloom Body Wash

Saltair Santal Bloom Body Wash is another thrifty product I won’t stop buying. I have no qualms about spending hundreds of dollars on Le Labo Santal 33 perfume, but I refuse to splurge on the body wash or lotion. This smells just like it, but costs just $12.99. You can’t go wrong with any of the other scents either.

4 Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Hailey Bieber can afford anything on the planet, but recently revealed that during her pregnancy, she “couldn’t live without” Bio-Oil Skincare Oil. This hydrating and healing oil is multi-tasking, perfect for soothing itchy dry skin and preventing stretch marks. I always keep a bottle or two in my cabinet. At $6.49, throw it in your cart ASAP.

5 e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter Highlighter

My daughter is obsessed with e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter Highlighter, and so are all her friends. This miracle product adds a glowy, dewy finish to your face. You can also mix it with foundation to prevent the caked-on look.

6 Almay Clear Complexion Concealer

About 15 years ago, a makeup artist in Los Angeles turned me onto Almay Clear Complexion Concealer and I haven’t stopped using it since. It’s perfect for dabbling on breakouts, as the formula includes salicylic acid. They recently updated the formula to add prebiotics and aloe. It’s a true beauty bargain at $7.99.

7 Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Coconut Body Scrub

My daughter also got me hooked on Tree Hut Body Scrub. I love pretty much every scent they make, but I recently discovered Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Coconut Body Scrub. It smells like vacation and leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated everytime.