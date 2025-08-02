4 Major Target Changes Coming to Stores, and How They’ll Affect You

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Between designer shoe dupes and copycats for brand-new beauty items, Target is itching for cool girl status. Earlier this year, the retailer announced forthcoming partnerships with two major brands: Warby Parker and Champion. And who could forget Target’s activewear dupe launch for Spanx and Alo? Building on this momentum, Target is opening new stores nationwide, collaborating with an iconic drinkware brand, and more. See what new changes are coming to a Target near you.

1 Target has a new price-match policy.

Target’s price-match policy just got a major update.

Historically, Target would price match items from rivals like Walmart and Amazon. But that policy was terminated on July 28. With the new policy, customers can only compare prices in Target stores or at Target.com.

“We’ll match the price if you buy a qualifying item at Target and then find the identical item for less at Target.com, in Target stores or with a Target Circle deal,” the company explained. As per usual, customers can request a price match at the time of purchase or within 14 days thereof.

“We’re always working to deliver consumers outstanding value and give them confidence to choose Target, with our everyday low prices, affordable and quality-focused owned brands, incredible deals, free-to-join membership program, Target Circle, and more,” a Target spokesperson told Retail Dive.

2 Target’s “Back-to-School-idays” includes personalized stations.

Target’s annual “Back-to-School-idays” savings event is going on through Saturday, Aug. 2. Shoppers can score up to 30 percent off on select back-to-school essentials, including backpacks and kids’ clothing.

Here is a full savings breakdown:

25 percent off select kids’ apparel

30 percent off select kids’ footwear

30 percent off All in Motion and Cat & Jack backpacks

20 percent off select Bentgo and Thermos lunch products

20 percent off Hanes socks and underwear

Buy one, get one 25 percent off BIC and Pilot products for Target Circle members

“Getting ready for a new school year should be an exciting time for families. That’s why I’m proud of the way the Target team has leaned in to create an experience that’s fun, stylish and affordable,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target.

At nearly 500 Target stores across the country, young shoppers will have the opportunity to personalize their backpacks, lunch bags, towels, pillows, and additional school products with embroidery, patches, monograms, and more customizations.

3 Target is opening eight new stores this summer.

Target is expanding its fleet with eight new locations this July and August, reports Chain Store Age.

California and Florida locations will register more than 147,000 square feet (most stores average 125,000 square feet) and include a Starbucks Cafe, Target Optical, CVS Pharmacy, and an Apple store. Target Circle 360 members will also be able to take advantage of drive-up, order pickup, and same-day delivery at most locations.

New stores have already popped up in:

Astoria, Queens, New York

West Goshen, Pennsylvania

An additional six new Targets are set to open on Aug. 17 in the following cities:

Jurupa Valley, California

Guilford, Connecticut

Norwalk, Connecticut

Heritage Harbor in Bradenton, Florida

Wildwood, Florida

Flemington, New Jersey

4 A new Target-exclusive Stanley tumbler just dropped.

A hot new Stanley tumbler has entered the villa—Target, to be specific. The 30 oz. Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler is now available in the color wave Tea Rose Tile, as well as five additional hues. It retails for $35, and more than 3,000 customers have already bought it this month alone, not including in-store purchases.

Stanley’s new Flowstate Quencher Tumbler is only being sold at Target, alongside a collection of three other new products.

These are bound to sell out, so act swiftly!