Target's New Beauty Brand Has Dupes for Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, and More for $34 Cheaper

Beauty dupes are nothing new. CVS has perfume stand-ins for Chanel and Tom Ford, Dollar Tree sells products that shoppers say rival Glow Recipe and TRESemmé, and Aldi's makeup section includes copycats for Urban Decay, Tarte, and Benefit. But it usually takes some digging and trial and error to find these items and figure out which ones are worth it. Now, though, shoppers say a new brand at Target is entirely made up of dupes, rivaling Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Drunk Elephant, and more for up to $34 cheaper.
1. Dupes for Charlotte Tilbury Foundation and Powder
Target
First, a little background. MCoBeauty is an Australian beauty brand that's cruelty-free and vegan. It arrived in the U.S. last year through a partnership with Kroger. MCoBeauty recently made its Target debut, and eagle-eyed shoppers wasted no time taking to social media to rave about the brand and all of its under-$15 products.
First up is MCo's $14.99 Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter, which shoppers say is a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's $49 Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation.
If you prefer powder, MCo has a $9.99 Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder that's a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's $41 Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder.
2. Dupe for Dior Rosy Glow Blush
Target
Next, shoppers claim MCoBeauty's Glow Up PH Powder Blush is just as good as Dior's Rosy Glow Blush—however, the price difference is $8.99 versus $40.
3. Dupe for Laneige Lip Mask
Target
Laneige's overnight lip mask ($24) has so much of a cult following that even Dollar Tree has duped it. So, it's not surprising that MCo has its own version, which sells for just $8.99.
Even the colors/scents are similar—Target's lip mask is available in red/berry (a dupe for Laneige's berry), nude/vanilla (a dupe for vanilla), and pink/fairy floss (a dupe for sweet candy).
4. Dupe for Drunk Elephant Drops
Target
Drunk Elephant's D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops are another often-duped item. The $39 product gives skin a healthy, bronzed glow while increasing hydration using an "antioxidant-rich, peptide-infused serum."
MCoBeauty's $10.99 bronzing drops claim to do the same, as they're infused with antioxidants, cocoa extract, and hyaluronic acid.
You can also find an MCo dupe for Drunk Elephant's Rosi Glow Drops, as well as a dupe for their Bright Illuminating Drops.
5. Dupe for Glow Recipe Watermelon Mist
Target
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist is used to "refresh skin and enhance makeup." Fans of the brand love the product's juicy smell and inclusion of hyaluronic acid.
But if the $29 price tag feels steep, fear not: MCoBeauty's Hydrate & Glow Ultra-Dew Serum is just $11.99 and has the same watermelon scent and dewy, plumping formula.
6. Dupe for Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
Target
Beauty pros love Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer because it contains "hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for a dewy finish."
But MCoBeauty might be giving the product a run for its money, as their Makeup Grip Primer contains "aloe vera extract, niacinamide, and agave Americana leaf extract."
The MCo version is $11.99, compared to $38 for the Milk item.
You can also find an MCo dupe ($11.99) for Milk's Hydro Grip Setting Spray ($38).
7. Dupe for Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
Target
The Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick is perhaps Milk's most popular product. The small-but-mighty product comes in 11 colors and costs $24.
MCoBeauty's Jelly Cheek & Lip Stick only comes in four shades, but it's also only $8.99.
8. Dupes for Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Mists
Target
There's perhaps no beauty brand more duped than Sol de Janeiro. The scents of their popular Hair & Body Perfume Mists are positively scrumptious, but a 3-ounce bottle is $25.
Luckily, MCoBeauty has duped Sol de Jeneiro's top four scents—and these are only $11.99.