Target's New Beauty Brand Has Dupes for Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, and More for $34 Cheaper

Beauty dupes are nothing new. CVS has perfume stand-ins for Chanel and Tom Ford, Dollar Tree sells products that shoppers say rival Glow Recipe and TRESemmé, and Aldi's makeup section includes copycats for Urban Decay, Tarte, and Benefit. But it usually takes some digging and trial and error to find these items and figure out which ones are worth it. Now, though, shoppers say a new brand at Target is entirely made up of dupes, rivaling Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Drunk Elephant, and more for up to $34 cheaper.

1. Dupes for Charlotte Tilbury Foundation and Powder Target First, a little background. MCoBeauty is an Australian beauty brand that's cruelty-free and vegan. It arrived in the U.S. last year through a partnership with Kroger. MCoBeauty recently made its Target debut, and eagle-eyed shoppers wasted no time taking to social media to rave about the brand and all of its under-$15 products. First up is MCo's $14.99 Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter, which shoppers say is a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's $49 Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation. If you prefer powder, MCo has a $9.99 Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder that's a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's $41 Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder.

3. Dupe for Laneige Lip Mask Target Laneige's overnight lip mask ($24) has so much of a cult following that even Dollar Tree has duped it. So, it's not surprising that MCo has its own version, which sells for just $8.99. Even the colors/scents are similar—Target's lip mask is available in red/berry (a dupe for Laneige's berry), nude/vanilla (a dupe for vanilla), and pink/fairy floss (a dupe for sweet candy).

5. Dupe for Glow Recipe Watermelon Mist Target Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist is used to "refresh skin and enhance makeup." Fans of the brand love the product's juicy smell and inclusion of hyaluronic acid. But if the $29 price tag feels steep, fear not: MCoBeauty's Hydrate & Glow Ultra-Dew Serum is just $11.99 and has the same watermelon scent and dewy, plumping formula.

7. Dupe for Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick Target The Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick is perhaps Milk's most popular product. The small-but-mighty product comes in 11 colors and costs $24. MCoBeauty's Jelly Cheek & Lip Stick only comes in four shades, but it's also only $8.99.