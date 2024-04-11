Kroger Is Now Selling "Luxury" Beauty and Skincare Products for Under $30

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Of course, you can get your food staples at Kroger. After all, the grocer is well-known for its fresh produce and high-quality meat, most of which is usually sold at reasonable prices, too. But it's not just groceries you can get at Kroger for a good price anymore. Now, you can also shop at its stores for "luxury" beauty and skincare products that are being sold for under $30.

In an April 4 press release, the Kroger Co. announced a new exclusive partnership with Australian beauty brand MCoBeauty. According to the release, MCoBeauty will make its debut within the U.S. market at the company's family of stores. This includes its namesake Kroger stores and other regional grocers such as Dillons, Fred Meyer, King Scoopers, QFC, and Ralphs.

MCoBeauty was founded in 2016 by CEO Shelley Sullivan and is marketed as a "luxe-for-less, cruelty-free and vegan beauty brand." More than 250 beauty and skincare products from this brand are now available in Kroger Co. stores, including the XtendLash Tubular Mascara, Super Glow Bronzing Drops, Flawless Glow Luminous Filter Foundation, Lip Oil Hydrating Treatment, Liquid Highlight & Glow Beauty Wand, and Instant Contour Cream Bronzer.

As "affordability and practicality" are two major components of MCoBeauty's brand, these luxury products are all sold for under $30, according to Kroger's release.

"We are thrilled to bring MCoBeauty to the U.S., offering customers across America access to our innovative and affordable beauty solutions," Sullivan said in a statement. "Our mission has always been to make high-quality beauty products accessible to all, and we're excited to introduce our range to a new audience. Kroger is the perfect point of entry for us into the U.S. Similar retail environments have worked so well for MCoBeauty in Australia and New Zealand, providing a very loyal, and growing customer base for the brand, and I am confident we will see the same success with Kroger."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You can purchase MCoBeauty products in-store or through Kroger's pickup and delivery services—with the company's promise that you will get the "same low prices" for these items no matter how you buy them.

"Kroger is thrilled to offer our customers MCoBeauty's luxe for less cosmetics and skincare products," Kate Meyer, Kroger's vice president of home, health, and beauty care merchandising, said in a statement. "Bringing this must-have brand exclusively to Kroger invites beauty enthusiasts to our stores to access highly sought-after products and offers our customers more beauty options, maximizing convenience with every shopping experience. Our Fresh for Everyone commitment means accessibility across every aisle and we [are] proud to collaborate with MCoBeauty, a brand that shares this vision."

But it's not just business executives who are excited about this exclusive launch. A recent Reddit post about MCoBeauty's expansion to Kroger indicated that many of the brand's products appear to be "dupes" of higher-end luxury brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Kevyn Aucoin, and Dior.

"[It's] a really popular brand in Australia," one user explained in the comment section. "Mostly very high quality and known for duping high end products."