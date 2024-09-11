Dollar Tree's New $1.25 Bronzer Drops Are Exactly Like Drunk Elephant, Shopper Says: "So Shocked"

Even if you get a nice tan in the summer, too much sun exposure can harm your health, upping your risk of premature aging and certain cancers. With this in mind, you may prefer to get a natural-looking tan using makeup or other bronzing products. That's where the uber-popular Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops come in. When mixed with your daily moisturizer, serum, or oil, these drops promise a "bronzy wash of color while boosting skin's elasticity." But at $38 a pop for a 1 fluid ounce bottle, they aren't exactly the most affordable option. However, savvy shoppers have a new solution if you don't want to shell out for the name brand (which is also sometimes hard to find)! According to TikTokers, you can score a very convincing dupe of the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops at Dollar Tree for just $1.25.

RELATED: You Can Get These $15 Beauty Items for Just $1.25 at Dollar Tree Right Now.

Yesterday, TikTok user @bravemodesty spotted the new B-Pure Bronzer Drops at her local store. The bargain options are packaged similarly to the Drunk Elephant variety, with a bronze-colored cap and white rectangular packaging. The two products are also the exact same size (1 fluid-ounce/30 milliliters).

The B-Pure drops note that they contain "cocoa extract, shea butter, and vitamin E." The Drunk Elephant drops have cocoa extract as well as peptides and chronocyclin, which "mimics the effects of vitamin D."

@bravemodesty Bronze baby 👸🏻 @Dollar Tree #dollartree #dollar #dollartreefinds #beauty #bronze #makeup #dollartreebeauty #drops #beautytips #new #dollartreehaul #fyi #cosmetics #beautytok #face #blush #bronzer #bpurecosmetics

"I bought these yesterday, and today I had to come back and get a few more—they are amazing. It's exactly like the Drunk Elephant," @bravemodesty raves. "I am so shocked that they're making this. Love this, love this."

Another TikToker named Jordan (@simplyjordan05) tested out the drops on camera, noting that the product "has a really good glow to it."

She added in the caption, "I am impressed with the color and glow that these drops give you."

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 9 $1.25 Beauty Dupes for Revlon, The Ordinary, and More.

Other Dollar Tree shoppers were equally intrigued by the off-brand dupe. In the comment section of @bravemodesty's video, one user wrote "I NEED to find those bronzer drops!!" Another added, "I want to find these so bad!"

Some were lucky to have already purchased and tried the drops out.

"I found these yesterday!!! Grabbed two just in case," one shopper wrote. Another added, "The drops are sooooo good!"

These aren't the only dupes that shoppers are praising recently, either. In her video, @bravemodesty also pointed out the B-Pure Glow Up Blush and Highlighter sticks. According to several TikTokers, these products, as well as the B-Pure Glow Up Contour sticks, are convincing imitations of Charlotte Tilbury products.