Dollar Tree Just Dropped Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Dupes for $40 Cheaper

A hot new bombshell (makeup dupe) has entered the villa, aka Dollar Tree. The discount chain has skyrocketed to a newfound level of internet fame after shoppers on TikTok revealed that Dollar Tree sells $1.25 dupes for expensive name-brand makeup, including lipsticks, foundations, eyeliners, and concealers. Bargain hunters have found low-priced versions of Tower 28 Beauty, Olay, and e.l.f products, plus skincare dupes that are significantly cheaper than their marquee counterparts. And now, Dollar Tree has Charlotte Tilbury makeup dupes for $40 cheaper.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for its trademark flawless foundation, makeup primer, and lipsticks, which have been worn by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emily Ratajkowski, and brand ambassador Phoebe Dynevor. The luxury cosmetics brand charges anywhere between $20 and $200 for its products, but shoppers are snagging dupes at Dollar Tree for just $1.25 apiece.

In a recent TikTok video , shopping expert @mainstmuse discovered the new Charlotte Tilbury makeup dupes at her local Dollar Tree—and folks on social media are freaking out about the new products.

“Charlotte Tilbury dupes are at Dollar Tree! Let me show you,” she greeted all 340,000 of her followers in the clip.

While browsing the beauty aisle, she called out three new makeup products from brand B Pure, whose formula and appearance are nearly identical to Charlotte Tilbury. The items are from B Pure’s Glow Up line, which includes a highlighter, blush, and contour.

“These remind me so much of the Charlotte Tilbury ones,” she said.

The Glow Up Highlighter is reminiscent of the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand, a liquid highlighter-blush that “adds a kiss of color to your cheeks.” It comes in 10 different shades online and retails for $42, but Dollar Tree shoppers can try a dupe version for just $1.25.

If you like the Matte Beauty Blush Wand from Charlotte Tilbury but find its $42 price tag a bit of a stretch, B Pure has a similar formula for only $1.25. The dupe comes in the shade “Ballerina.”

Additionally, Dollar Tree just dropped a dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, which costs $33 online. TikToker @mainstmuse was only able to find the “medium-dark” shade at her location, but eagle-eyed shoppers say additional options may vary by store.

@mainstmuse I’ll report back on these CT @Dollar Tree dupey dupes!! #dollartree #dollartreefinds #dollartreedupe #dollartreehaul #dollartreebeauty #dollartreemakeup #charlottetilbury #charlottetilburydupe #newatdollartree #dollartreemusthaves #dollartreeshopping #shopwithme

For $3.75, shoppers can purchase all three dupes at Dollar Tree, which is basically a tenth of the price of the Charlotte Tilbury concealer. While the formulas may not exactly compare in quality, dupes are lighter on the wallet and can be a great way to test new products if you are thinking about splurging.

“They look just like Charlotte Tilbury…I’m going to snag these and see what they’re like,” @mainstmuse said.