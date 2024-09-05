14 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items That Are "So Legit" for $1.25, Shoppers Say

As much as we love Dollar Tree's beauty products, we must admit that not everything is worth buying. But given how frequently the store changes over its inventory (case in point: the new Halloween makeup collection), it can be difficult to parse out the hits and the misses. This is where shopping influencers come in. In a recent series of videos, these retail pros detailed the Dollar Tree beauty items that are "so legit" and that shoppers are "freaking out" over. Here are the top $1.25 products you'll want to nab before they're gone.

RELATED: Dollar Tree "Pink Bags": What They Are and Why Shoppers Rave About Them.

1. Cherry Chree BB Cream Copyright @beau.thi.ful / TikTok BB cream is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, and Dollar Tree has now gotten in on the game. "This thing looks so legit, you would have never guessed that it's a dollar and a quarter," exclaimed shopper @beau.thi.ful when she found the BB creams in her store. She was especially impressed with the shade range, which included medium, tan, and deep

2. Le Mercerie Full-Coverage Concealer Copyright @beau.thi.ful / TikTok Next, @beau.thi.ful found these full-coverage, light and creamy concealers from the brand Le Mercerie. "Seriously, the shade range on this concealer is crazy, they have a lot," she noted.

3. L.A. Colors Lip and Eye Products Copyright @beau.thi.ful / TikTok "Be on the lookout for this L.A. Colors Lip and Eye Studio line," urged @beau.thi.ful after finding an entire display of the products. "We have lippies, lip plumps for days, lip liner, liquid eye liner, and so much more," she shared.

4. Ioni Blush Powder Copyright @amandaturinsky / TikTok Ioni is one of Dollar Tree's most popular beauty brands, and they recently released new blushes, according to shopper Amanda Turinsky. "These are the new blush powders by Ioni; everyone is freaking out over these," she shared in a video of her recent trip to the store when she found the makeup in poppy pink and deep coral hues. "These are supposed to work just as well as the Buttermelt blushes," she added, referring to the $10 blushes from Nyx.

5. Ioni Mattifying Powder and Highlighting Powder Copyright @amandaturinsky / TikTok Turinsky also showed off this mattifying powder from Ioni. "It's supposed to reduce shine, set your makeup, be a lightweight and translucent powder," she said. At her store, @beau.thi.ful also scored an Ioni highlighting powder. RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Beauty Products as Amazon and Ulta for $16 Cheaper.

6. Le Mercerie Finishing Powder Copyright @beau.thi.ful / TikTok Another new makeup-setting product you can pick up for $1.25 at Dollar Tree is this finishing powder from Le Mercerie. "This looks so legit," said @beau.thi.ful again.

7. Le Mercerie Sunlight Bronzer Copyright @beau.thi.ful / TikTok Le Mercerie also came out with a new bronzer that says it will enhance your skin tone. "Uh, yes please!" said @beau.thi.ful.

8. Beauty Blenders Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok You're going to need something to apply all your new makeup with, and this big bag of beauty blenders (can you believe it's just $1.25?!) will do the trick. "Ooh, I've never seen this before; this is like a big value pack of beauty blenders and sponges. They have tons of different colors," shared shopping influencer Alexx Schmutz in a recent TikTok video.

9. Pretty Woman Press-On Nails Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok Press-on nails aren't new to Dollar Tree, but this Pretty Woman brand is. Normally, the 24-packs of nails retail for $10 and up, so $1.25 is quite the steal.

10. Global Beauty Watermelon Lip Oil Copyright @beau.thi.ful / TikTok This fun watermelon lip oil recently started popping up at Dollar Tree stores, and @beau.thi.ful said, "I love these so much." RELATED: You Can Get These $15 Beauty Items for Just $1.25 at Dollar Tree Right Now.

11. Le Mercerie Lip Glosses Copyright @beau.thi.ful / TikTok Another new Dollar Tree lip product comes from Le Mercerie, which @beau.thi.ful found on a separate shopping trip. These full-coverage lip glosses come in seven different colors, ranging from nude to light pink to deep ruby red.

12. Spathecary Body Oil Copyright @dollfaceporsche / TikTok Shopper @dollfaceporsche found these new body oils at her Dollar Tree. "The glow body oil instantly reminded me of the Fenty Beauty Body Lava in brown sugar," she shared. Fenty no longer sells this exact product, but the comparable Body Sauce is $52.

13. Scalp Massagers Copyright @beau.thi.ful / TikTok On yet another trip to Dollar Tree, @beau.thi.ful found two packs of scalp massagers for just $1.25. "This is such a good deal!" she said. They were available from two different brands—Bloom With Pride and bellaPRO. On Amazon, single scalp massagers like this go for upwards of $10.