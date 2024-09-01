Shopping Expert Says Dollar Tree’s New Makeup Collection Is One of Her "Best Finds Ever"

Dollar Tree sells a little bit of everything but has recently become a hotspot for makeup among TikTokers. In addition to being a one-stop source for beauty dupes and affordable skincare, Dollar Tree has mascaras, eyeliners, and lipsticks from popular brands like L.A. Colors for only $1.25 apiece. In fact, L.A. Colors just dropped its new Halloween makeup collection at Dollar Tree ahead of spooky season. The limited-edition products are getting a lot of attention on TikTok, including from makeup influencer Alexis Simone, who gave the collection “an overall yes” in a review video.

This year’s L.A. Colors Halloween makeup collection features four liquid eyeshadows, five eyeliners, and two lipstick combos and is being exclusively sold at Dollar Tree. Typically, L.A. Colors products cost between $2 and $7 online or in-store, but Dollar Tree has them for just $1.25 per item.

In a recent TikTok video, Simone (@itsalexissimone), a shopping expert, tested and reviewed the new L.A. Colors Halloween makeup collection to see if the new formulas stand up to last year’s capsule.

“This is L.A. Colors’ new limited-edition Halloween makeup collection,” she told all 580,000 of her followers. “I tried this out last year and the quality was insane. I mean, some of my best Dollar Tree finds ever. We’re back this year to see if they changed anything, or is it still at the [same] level?”

She first sampled the liquid eyeshadows, calling out her fan-favorite right away.

“I’m so happy to see her again. I don’t even need to look at the name. This is Cleopatra,” she said, referencing the shiny gold formula.

The next shade on her list was Wicked, a “gorgeous” metallic purple. In keeping with witchy musicals, Villain is a bright, sparkly green. Lastly, she tested a blue ice shade called Stellar.

“These are way more pigmented than last year,” raved Simone, noting that she didn’t have to dip the brushes for more product to coat both eyelids. “That’s beautiful…it doesn’t crinkle up, which is always my fear.”

Onto the matte eyeliners, which include shades called Full Moon (blue), Veiled (white), Eclipsed (green), Unbridled (purple), and Darkness (classic black),

“They’re a twist-up and super easy to use,” she said before performing a swatch test. “That’s super vibrant, feels super creamy. I feel like they reformulated a little…I’m liking these!”

Although Simone did say that “it’s difficult to put pressure and build a color” with these Halloween-themed eyeliners, they’re probably ideal for those who want subtle vibrancy.

Additionally, L.A. Colors debuted two new lip kits that come with lip liner and lipstick. “They are the most iconic colors ever. We have a black lip kit and a bright red,” she began.

As for the red, the lip liner is a shade called Vampire Kiss, while the lipstick shade is called Just Bitten. Meanwhile, the black lip liner is in the shade Zombie and its matching lipstick is called Stark.

“I do love how fine-tipped it is. It’s really easy to go in and be precise,” she said of the liner. “It’s so pigmented, so creamy, and it doesn’t feel like it’s going to budge.”

With applied lipstick, she added, “It doesn’t break up, it doesn’t transfer to the teeth, which is a must for a red lip.”

And while shoppers may not find themselves wearing black lipstick or green eyeliner outside of Halloween, Simone noted that “the quality has definitely improved” from 2023.

“L.A. Colors, you slayed,” she said. “It’s an overall yes from me, no complaints with the whole collection.”