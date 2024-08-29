Dollar Tree Shopper Shares Her 4 Favorite Beauty Dupes: "They're Literally the Same Exact Thing"

Skip to content
Emily Weaver
By Emily Weaver Aug 29, 2024
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture moments and trending news topics in the health and wellness space, while also writing about mental health, relationships, and smarter living.
In case you haven’t heard, Dollar Tree is *the* place for dupe beauty products. Some lucky shoppers have found expensive name-brand items hidden in discreet packaging, but the discount retailer’s dupe beauty inventory is what has social media really buzzing. Recently on TikTok, shoppers have discovered copycat formulas for top-rated moisturizers, serums, and toners, as well as $1.25 versions of Native, Olay, Touchland, and Sol de Janeiro products. While giving a live review of her own Dollar Tree dupe haul, TikToker @marissainthemidwest officially crowned the store “Dupe City.” Keep reading to see her favorite Dollar Tree beauty dupes.

1. Dupe for Touchland Hand Sanitizer Power Mist

“This is by far my favorite Dollar Tree find to date,” @marissainthemidwest said about B Pure’s pocket-size hand sanitizer. The $1.25 product is a dupe for the uber-popular Touchland hand sanitizer, and it comes in two scents: watermelon and cucumber mist.

“I don’t care how cute the Touchland hand sanitizer looks, I am not paying $10 for hand sanitizer. It’s literally alcohol,” she said.

After comparing the products’ packaging and application, the TikToker concluded, “They’re literally the same exact thing!”

2. Dupe for Welly First Aid Kit

Whether it’s shoe-induced blisters, a paper cut, or a scraped knee, you never know when you might need a band-aid. Luckily, Dollar Tree has $1.25 dupes for the trendy Welly First Aid Kit, which typically retails for around $9.

“It’s literally like a little first aid band-aid kit,” remarked @marissainthemidwest. The tin is small enough to fit in your purse, car console, carry-on luggage, or a school backpack.

3. Dupe for Glow Recipe Toner, Moisturizer, and Serum

Glow Recipe sells mini versions of its toner, moisturizer, and serum in three-piece sets for $57, but shoppers are rushing to Dollar Tree, where dupes of all three products cost just $1.25 each. The dupes are made by B Pure and can be found in similar bubblegum pink packaging.

“I’ve tried all of these, and so far, I really do like them,” @marissainthemidwest noted in her haul video.

4. Dupe for Sol de Janeiro and Viva La Juicy

If you’re a self-proclaimed dupe expert, then you’ve probably heard of Sol de Janeiro’s dupe twin at Dollar Tree. Multiple shoppers claim that Power Stick’s Brazilian Mist is identical to Sol de Janeiro’s iconic Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. Their only difference? The latter retails for $38 online.

Meanwhile, @marissainthemidwest believes that Power Stick’s Soft Floral scent is a dupe for Juicy Couture’s Viva La Juicy, which retails for a whopping $122.

“These are both scrumdiddlyumptious,” raved @marissainthemidwest.

