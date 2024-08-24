Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Beauty Products as Amazon and Ulta for $16 Cheaper

Dollar Tree is a treasure trove for bargain hunters, especially when it comes to makeup and skincare products. The discount retailer has become somewhat of a celebrity on TikTok after shoppers revealed that the store has full-size dupes for popular brands, including Sol de Janeiro, Aveeno, and Bath & Body Works, that cost just $1.25 per item. More recently, eagle-eyed shoppers have come across brand-name beauty products, such as Flower by Drew Barrymore, that go for double or triple the price at Amazon and Ulta. So, are you ready to save big? Here’s what shoppers are rushing to buy at Dollar Tree.
1. Hard Candy Glitteratzi Press + Play Lip
Dollar Tree is known for carrying expensive name-brand makeup products in discreet packaging, but every once in a while, shoppers stumble upon labeled products hiding in plain sight.
This was the case for TikToker @beautifulfabfinds, who recently found rows of Hard Candy’s Glitteratzi Press + Play Lip products.
At Amazon, Hard Candy liquid lip glosses go for $4.50 a pop, but they only cost $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
2. Real Techniques Beauty Blender
If you’ve wanted to try the Real Techniques Beauty Blender, Dollar Tree is selling them for just $1.25 apiece. The beauty sponge, which helps users apply foundation and makeup evenly, retails for nearly $6 on Amazon.
“I highly recommend these Real Techniques sponges,” said TikToker @alexx_schmutz, urging shoppers to stock up now because she “hasn’t seen them in so long.”
3. Flower Get Real Foundation
What if we told you that you could purchase 13 bottles of the Flower Get Real Foundation at Dollar Tree for the price of one bottle at Ulta? The hydrating foundation, founded by actor Drew Barrymore, retails for $17 at Ulta, but shoppers are getting it for $16 cheaper at the discount retailer.“I gasped when I saw this. This is a full bottle of Drew Barrymore’s Flower foundation,” said TikToker @allthingsdollartree. “They did have a good shade range at my store.”
4. Arm & Hammer Essentials Liquid Hand Soap
Arm & Hammer is a brand that’s been around since 1846. In other words, their products are beloved and trusted by customers. Now, Dollar Tree shoppers can purchase Arm & Hammer Essentials hand soap for just $1.25, as compared to $9 on Amazon.“They have some of the new fall scents of Arm & Hammer. This smells incredible,” said TikToker @annikakrouse, referencing the Arm & Hammer Essentials Maghony & Amber Liquid Hand Soap.
5. Rimmel London Wonder Swipe 2-in-1 Liner to Shadow
On a separate trip to Dollar Tree, @annikakrouse also found these Rimmel London two-in-one eyeliner/eyeshadows. They're $5 on Amazon, but just $1.25 at the dollar store, of course.