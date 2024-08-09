You Can Get These $11 Lipsticks for Just $1.25 at Dollar Tree

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Putting on makeup in this heat and humidity? Forget about it. Thankfully, a quick swipe of lipstick can be a huge confidence booster, and sometimes, it's enough to take an outfit from drab to fab. From a moody purple lip to a glossy sheer pink to a pop of cherry red, lip makeup is meant to be fun, especially with so many products to choose from, like lip liners, lipsticks, glosses, oils, balms, lip stains, and plumpers. Of course, as with any new beauty obsession, trying new makeup can get expensive, but not if you're shopping at Dollar Tree.

In case you haven't heard, Dollar Tree is *the* place to stock up on name-brand makeup, according to TikTokers. Recently, shoppers have found products from Covergirl, Stila, and L'Oreal at the discount retailer for just $1.25 a pop. It does take some sleuthing, though, as most brand makeup is sold in unmarked packaging.

But Dollar Tree shoppers say the deals are more than worth it, especially after some customers discovered lipsticks from Flower Beauty, Maybelline, and elf in the beauty aisle. These brands can also be purchased at Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and drugstores like CVS, but needless to say, they're going to be way cheaper at Dollar Tree. In fact, you could probably buy multiple lipsticks for the price of one at retail value.

"You'll never believe what I found at Dollar Tree," teased on TikToker while rummaging through the beauty section.

"Maybelline lipsticks, elf brand lipsticks. They did a restock of the Flower brand also," she revealed.

The shopper first found a Maybelline matte lipstick in the "Carnal Brown" shade, which retails for $6.14 on Amazon. Depending on the formula and application, elf lip products run anywhere from $3 to $9, which isn't expensive per se, but you're still going to get a better deal at Dollar Tree.

However, $1.25 Flower Beauty lipstick is an unbeatable bargain. The cruelty-free brand is popular at Ulta Beauty but costs $11.50 in-store. At Dollar Tree, you could get nine Flower Beauty lipsticks for that price.

TikToker Stacy Bazilchuck, whose Dollar Tree makeup haul videos have garnered thousands of views, tested a Flower Beauty Miracle Matte Liquid Lip Color that she found at her Dollar Tree and dubbed it her new favorite nude shade.

"I like the color. It's kinda like a nude brown shade," she reported, adding it's "great for fall."

As for the lipstick itself, Bazilchuck said it's "super pigmented, super creamy, and definitely matte." Long-wearing lipsticks like these are often preferred for date nights and special occasions because they don't require frequent reapplying.

An added bonus: "I love the way this smells," said Bazilchuck. "I really like this one. I almost don't want to take it off."

Bazilchuck also sampled Covergirl's Melting Pout Gel Liquid Lipstick, which she remarked would be great for festival season or Halloween because of the variety of bright colors the lip comes in.

Lastly, she also found the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick at her Dollar Tree. During the application process, Bazilchuck noted that this formula was "patchy" and "more sticky" than the other lipsticks.

"The Flower Beauty one is my favorite of all three," she concluded.