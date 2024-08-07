I Tested New $1.25 Mascaras at Dollar Tree—Here's Which You Should Buy

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's no secret that the makeup industry is booming right now. The global cosmetics market is forecasted to generate $129 billion in revenue by 2028, according to data from Statista. This is partially due to the rise in social media marketing and influencing, plus the increase in celebrity brands like Rare Beauty and Rhode Skin.

On average, Americans spend $1,754 on beauty products per year, reports Lending Tree. However, 52 percent of Gen Zers and 40 percent of millennials say they're guilty of overspending on beauty products. That's why many consumers are turning to discount retailers like Dollar Tree for their makeup and beauty tools. Dollar Tree has a secret den of beauty products from trusted brands like Covergirl, Maybelline, elf, Stila and L'Oréal. And now, TikTokers say makeup enthusiasts are sleeping on Dollar Tree's mascara offerings, which start at just $1.25 per item.

Alexis Simone (@itsalexssimone) is a TikToker with more than 577,000 followers, whose posts range from shopping hauls to beauty tutorials. In a recent clip, Simone tested four new mascaras from L.A. Colors that dropped at Dollar Tree to see if they're worth the hype.

"Dollar Tree has new mascaras out, you know the drill," Simone told followers. "I found new mascaras from L.A. Colors, all black mascaras. But every single one looks like a different one, so we need to see if there's a difference. Are these good?"

Prior to unpackaging each product, Simone read off the different types of mascaras she would be trying from L.A. Colors. The list included Bold Lash, Volume Lash, Big Lash, and Wowie Lash. While all the pigments are black, the brush applicators vary in length and dimension.

"The packaging alone is super cute," she said of the Wowie Lash, right away adding that the formula is "giving a liquidy-mascara vibe." Unlike the other mascaras, this one comes equipped with a curved brush.

Onto the Big Lash mascara, which Simone said "claims to lengthen your lashes."

Choosing to forgo eyelash primer, Simone used a curler to prep her lashes.

"Right away, I am seeing it darken my lashes," she said while applying the Wowie Lash. "This is two coats and I'm not wowed…It's lifting my lashes a little and I do see that it's darker, but I'm not shook."

She gave Wowie Lash a rating of four out of 10.

With the Big Lash mascara, Simone noted that "this formula feels even more lightweight." However, she wasn't "obsessed" with the results.

"I don't hate it, but I don't love it. I would definitely need to go in with more mascara," she said.

According to the packaging, Volume Lash is supposed to "thicken the lashes." However, Simone's observations proved otherwise. "I don't hate the mascara. I just don't love it, like a drugstore one is going to get you better than this," she explained.

Finally, Simone tested the Bold Lash version. Upon first glance, she said the applicator resembles a brush that she would use specifically for her bottom lashes.

"It looks like a brow gel almost," she critiqued mid-application. "The brush is so lightweight. I almost can't even add product to the brush."

All said and done, Simone named Wowie Lush the winner.

"I think my favorite one is the curved brush, that first [mascara]. I noticed the biggest difference with her," she said.

However, when it comes to Dollar Tree in general, Simone said the brand L.A. Colors is "better compared to other mascaras [i've] tried."