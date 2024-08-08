You Can Get These $24 Stila Makeup Items for Just $1.25 at Dollar Tree

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A bold red lip is fun and all, but sometimes, the occasion calls for a subtle swipe of gloss. Neutral hues, including dusty rose and sheer pink, compliment every skin tone and outfit. Plus, opting for a more toned-down lip allows you to play around with other makeup products such as blue mascara, gold eyeshadow, or bronze highlighter. Compared to lipstick, gloss is easier to pack and apply on the go—especially Stila lip gloss, thanks to its compact packaging. And luckily for beauty consumers, Stila makeup costs just a handful of quarters at Dollar Tree.

TikTokers can't stop raving about their Stila makeup finds at Dollar Tree, where most products go for $1.25 apiece. The discount retailer is known for selling Covergirl, Maybelline, and elf products in discreet packaging. And now, Dollar Tree shoppers are coming across Stila lip products that are out of stock online.

Although many of these lip glosses and lip oils can still be bought at Ulta Beauty, Target, or Amazon, you're going to get stuck paying the original retail price of $24. That is unless you hit up your local Dollar Tree.

"This is my best Dollar Tree find ever. I am freaking out. I found Stila lip gloss at Dollar Tree," said one TikToker while perusing the beauty aisle.

The shopper first picked up a mini Stila lip gloss in the "Elevator Pitch" shade before finding a sparkly pink number in the next row. Also in her haul was Stila's signature Stay All Day Long Wear Liquid Lipstick.

The liquid lipstick only costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree but retails for $24 at Ulta Beauty. In total, the TikToker paid less than $5 for nearly $70 worth of products.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Other TikTokers are sharing their Stila makeup finds, too. In another video, one shopper came across a box of Stila makeup that had just arrived at her Dollar Tree. She got the first pick of the litter before it even hit the beauty aisle. Like previous shoppers, she also stocked up on lip glosses and lip liquids.

However, she did point out that most of the Stila items are in unmarked packaging, so be sure to inspect the physical product and make sure you're buying the actual brand, not a dupe.

"They are unmarked lip glosses, but they are Stila brand," she explained while sifting through the box of makeup. "You really have to look because they are unmarked."

TikToker and makeup influencer Stacy Bazilchuck sampled each of the Stila lip products she found at her Dollar Tree and was pleasantly surprised with the results.

"This is unreal. I can't believe I found this at the Dollar Tree," she said of the gloss shade "Synergy."

"It's pink, and it's sparkly… I'm truly stunned. It's very hydrating," added Bazilchuck. "This may be my new favorite Dollar Tree find."

As for the "Elevator Pitch" shade, Bazilchuck said it "gives sunset vibes" and "isn't sticky and glides right on."

As for the liquid lipstick, She added that the liquid lipstick had a "creamy" texture and a matte finish.

"These are honestly a 10 out 10," she raved. "These are gold!"

Finally, shopper Annika Krouse found not only the lip glosses and lipsticks at her local Dollar Tree but also Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, which normally retails for $24.

"These eyeliners went on like butter," she shared.