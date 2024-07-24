Dollar Tree Just Dropped Its Fall Decor and Shoppers Are Loving It

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're counting down the days until pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters or you're more of an endless-summer type of person, there's no denying that fall is right around the corner. And eager shoppers are already sharing their excitement over Dollar Tree's new seasonal decor. They're stocking up on faux pumpkins, Thanksgiving cheese boards, and acorn candles—most of which are just $1.25. If you're planning to get your house autumn-ready, you'll probably want to shop now, as Dollar Tree tends to sell out of popular merchandise quickly. Read on for the best fall finds.

1 Tabletop decor

"I am getting so excited," said shopper Alexx Schmutz in a recent TikTok video when she stumbled upon this display of color-coordinated tabletop decor. And since each piece is just $1.25 each, you can really mix and match.

We love that the pumpkins come in untraditional colors, like blue and gray.

2 DIY pumpkin spice latte sign

Speaking of pumpkin spice lattes… if you're a PSL lover, you may want to run to Dollar Tree to grab this DIY wooden sign.

"I'm seriously so in love," said shopper @daniella.l.h.m when she spotted this at her local store, which was also selling paint-your-own pumpkin and leaf signs.

3 Seasonal wooden cheese boards

These wooden cheese boards shaped like pumpkins and leaves are "perfect for charcuterie," noted shopper Victoria Sofia.

They are part of the Dollar Plus section, so they're $5, but they come with a knife and would look lovely at a fall cocktail party.

4 Lazy Susans

Pair this wooden lazy Susan with your cheese board. Shopper @cozythriftedhomestead found them in the $5 section at her Dollar Tree.

5 Fabric pumpkins

Shopper Amanda Bray showed her TikTok followers all the $3 fabric pumpkins at her Dollar Tree. She also found a chic velvet version for $5.

6 Ceramic pumpkins

Shopper @desrosiersfam told her followers that they're "going to want to run" to Dollar Tree before the fall decor sells out.

"These fall pumpkin finds are gonna be viral! I know it because everyone [bought] almost all of them in-store after I pointed them out!" she wrote in the caption of her video.

She especially loved these little ceramic pumpkins: "These colors are matte perfect, definitely farmhouse-y."

7 Glass jars

"I love this cranberry glass," said shopper @YourTikTokSister in a recent TikTok video. "The copper leaf on there just gives it the most beautiful finishing touch."

She found them in two different versions and also in a pretty amber color.

8 LED leaf lights

Another fun $5 find is this set of LED leaf lights. They'd look so good for an outdoor fall party.

9 Dishware

Dollar Tree has a couple of different options for fall dishware that @YourTikTokSister spotted. The colorful pattern carries over the orange-and-light-blue theme that seems to be everywhere in the store, while the black-and-white plates are perfect if you're going for simple elegance at the Thanksgiving table.

10 Glasses

We could easily see Anthropologie carrying similar water glasses—but they're only $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

11 Doormats

If you change out your doormat seasonally, check out Dollar Tree. The store has several fall options for you, as @cozythriftedhomestead shared.

12 Wooden pumpkins

"This is so simple but so cute," said shopper Annika Krouse when she saw these wooden tabletop pumpkins for $1.25.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She also suggested using them for a DIY project. We can envision painting table numbers on them for a party or bedazzling them as a children's activity.

13 Faux flowers

Speaking of DIY… shopper @jadavillarreal_ showed her TikTok followers the huge display of fall faux flowers at Dollar Tree.

14 Acorn candles

Next, Krouse said these little acorn candles are "just so cute." They come in this bronze color, as well as off-white and orange.

15 Wicker acorns and pumpkins

In keeping with the acorn theme are these wicker decorations, which also come in a pumpkin shape. Shopper @magicfinds saw them at her Dollar Tree, and we immediately can picture them in the pages of the Pottery Barn catalog.

16 Animal shelf sitters

Another find from @magicfinds are these adorable animal shelf sitters. They're perfect for a mantel or bookshelf.

17 Fall signs

Bray also found her Dollar Tree stocked with fall signs in all different shapes, sizes, and colors. They'd be an easy way to add some seasonal flare to your home for Thanksgiving.

18 Large scented candles

Sofia said Dollar Tree's new fall candles "smell so good," though they are $5.

"Very vanilla smells [like] straight buttercream, and it's like a gold mercury [glass]. Apple cinnamon is this rose gold one, and then night jasmine is this silver one. " she shared. "So pretty, so heavy, and they all smelled bomb."