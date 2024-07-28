Shoppers Say These 10 New Hobby Lobby Items Have "Anthropologie Vibes"

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Anthropologie may be primarily a clothing store, but in recent years, its home decor and furniture are what have people talking. However, those peacock lamps, tufted velvet sofas, and etched wine glasses don't come cheap. If you're looking to bring this boho-chic style into your home, you may be able to find some pretty good home decor dupes at budget prices. Recently, shoppers have taken to social media to share the new Hobby Libby items they've found that have major "Anthropologie vibes." Keep reading for their best recommendations.

1 Flower market wall art

Colorful, geometric "flower market" prints were a popular part of mid-century modern decor. And if you're hoping to score a retro print for yourself, visit Hobby Lobby. Shopper Shelby Ellis spotted them there.

"Hobby Lobby coming in with all the Anthropologie vibes," she wrote in the text overlay of her TikTok video.

Hobby Lobby sells framed canvases for London, Paris, and Amsterdam, all for $31.99. Similar prints at Anthropologie sell for upwards of $250.

2 Arched metal floor mirrors

"Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose Mirror has been highly sought after since it appeared in 2011, and it doesn't look like it'll fall out of fashion any time soon," we wrote last year after finding a great dupe for it at Walmart. And according to Ellis' video, Hobby Lobby is also selling a similar mirror.

At Anthro, the six-foot floor mirror retails for $1,198; Hobby Lobby's version is only five feet tall, but it's just $120, more than $1,000 cheaper!

"It's obviously not as nice as the famed Anthropologie mirror which makes sense since it's 1/5 of the price, but it's beautiful," wrote one happy customer on Hobby Lobby's website. "It's also excellent quality!"

"This mirror is not as ornate as the popular mirror from another store which I will not name," wrote someone else. "However, it is perfect for the price. It is heavy, durable, and looks great!"

3 Dinner and dessert plates

TikToker @katelynnoellerogers also recently shared a video in which she wrote, "Anthro vibes at Hobby Lobby prices."

First, she found these vintage-looking moth dishes, which are less than $5 per dinner plate and $14 for a set of four dessert plates. At Anthropologie, a set of four dessert plates can set you back as much as $64.

4 Colored glassware

At any given time, Anthropologie will have at least one collection of colored wine glasses in a variety of hues. For a set of four, this will usually cost more than $50.

However, shopper Allie Tassano found comparable glasses at Hobby Lobby, on sale for $3.24 each, after she heard that the store had a ton of new Anthropologie lookalikes.

These wine glasses don't seem to be available online, so definitely check your local store.

5 Distressed outlet covers

Next, @katelynnoellerogers spotted these distressed metal outlet covers. They cost $7.99 at Hobby Lobby, while an almost identical item is $18 at Anthropologie.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 Ceramic flower bowls

We can definitely see a collection with these ceramic flower bowls at Anthropologie (and we can imagine the prices!). At Hobby Lobby, the sweet "cottagecore" items are only $6.49 each.

7 Pressed flower napkin rings

We'd go so far as to bet that Anthropologie has sold something very similar to these framed pressed flower napkin rings that Ellis saw at Hobby Lobby for $2.99 each.

8 Floral paintings

In her video, Ellis panned over several floral paintings that have that moody yet romantic feel to them. Most of these are under $50 at Hobby Lobby.

9 Speckled canisters and dishes

Hobby Lobby has an entire set of this speckled ceramicware, which @katelynnoellerogers found in her store. The canisters are $7.99 and $9.99, the plates are $4.99 or $5.99, and the shallow bowls are $6.99. There are also fruit bowls, mugs, sauce bowls, salt and pepper shakers, and more in this collection.

Not only do these items have the Anthropologie look, but there's also a very similar dishware collection at Crate & Barrel, where dinner plates are $8.95 each.

10 Scalloped plates

"These are also definitely giving Anthropologie vibes," said Tassano of these white scallop-edge ceramic dishes ($5.99) and bowls ($4.49).