This $20 Walmart Hoodie Sells Out Every Year, But You Can Get It Now

PSL season is expected to return to Starbucks on Aug. 22, which means we're just a few weeks away from the unofficial start of fall. It's almost time to cue the jack o'lanterns, sherpa blankets, pumpkin recipes, and maple-scented candles. And, of course, the best thing of all: cozy hoodies! But while social calendars are slowly filling up with fall events, Mother Nature is still very much deep in the throes of summer.

So until there's a crisp chill in the air, you're going to need a sweatshirt that can double as a swimsuit cover-up and an early morning sweater. Enter Walmart's beloved mixed-media hoodie. The pullover sells out every year, but Walmart shoppers can get it right now for just $20—if you act fast.

Available in stores and online, the Time And Tru Women's Mixed Media Hoodie is "part sweater, part sweatshirt." The top half feels like you're wearing a soft sweatshirt, while the bottom half is knitted. In addition to a relaxed fit, the hoodie boasts a high V-neck, a hood with adjustable drawstrings, and long sleeves with ribbed cuffs.

A casual staple for any wardrobe, the mixed media hoodie goes with cut-off denim shorts, leggings, biker shorts, and even linen pants. Wear it over a swimsuit as a nighttime cover-up, or zhuzh it up with light-washed jeans and chunky sandals. It can be a standalone piece, layered underneath a jean jacket, or thrown over a lightweight tank.

The Walmart hoodie retails for $19.98. It's available in sizes S–XXXL and comes in a variety of autumnal colors, including auburn sun, black soot, light gray heather, oatmeal heather, and sea turtle.

TikTokers are telling shoppers to run to Walmart to snag this hoodie before it's gone until next season.

"I know it's still full blown summer, but these hoodies always sell out every year," reads one TikTok video.

The TikToker @groceryglammama, who has 20,400 followers, said that "every year Walmart brings out a mixed media hoodie that literally flies off the shelves." The 2024 version features a few small changes, so shoppers "feel the need to buy a new one or two" every season, added the TikToker.

"I love the mix of sweatshirt meets sweater material. It looks so much more expensive than what it is," she said.

In a TikTok filmed at Walmart, creator @thesisterdeals showed followers her favorite new fall clothing releases, including the Time And Tru Women's Mixed Media Hoodie.

"Look what's back you guys!" she teased viewers before warning that these hoodies are destined to fly off the shelves soon.

The $20 style does run a bit oversized, noted a TikToker named Linz.

In a try-on video, Linz modeled a size small in the mixed media hoodie. As someone who typically wears a size small, Linz said she didn't need to size up to achieve an oversized fit. However, she did say that those who prefer their sweatshirts on the roomier side or who want to be able to layer underneath may want to go up one size.