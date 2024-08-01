8 Things You Should Buy at Walmart Instead of Target

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Most shoppers know that they can get a pretty great deal at both Walmart and Target with relatively little effort. However, even though the two mega-retailers might seem nearly identical in their large inventories and low pricing, there are some subtle differences between them that go deeper than their logo and color scheme. And in some cases, it might make more sense to shop at one store over the other. Read on for the eight things you should buy at Walmart instead of Target, according to retail experts.

1 Diapers and baby supplies

There's no question that raising a child is an expensive endeavor. That's why it can pay to save some money on the essentials by being strategic about where you shop.

"If you have a little one and want to get more bang for your buck, consider buying diapers at Walmart and not Target," suggests Destiny Chatman, consumer expert at TopCashback. "You can get 192 Parent's Choice (a Walmart brand) diapers for $27.38—or $0.14 per diaper—while 200 Up & Up diapers at Target are $36.99 or $0.18 per diaper."

2 Clothing

Whether it's finding more affordably priced dupes or stocking up for the season, it's easy to turn to both retailers to help fill your wardrobe. But while Target tends to have a better reputation for stylish choices, it can be a mistake to pass up Walmart-brand clothes, says Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com.

"They have really upped their game in style and quality over the last few years while maintaining their affordability," she tells Best Life.

She continues, "Brands like George, Athletic Works, Time & Tru, and children's brand Wonder Nation are now featured on popular influencer's social media pages as alternatives to the much more expensive designer clothing brands out there."

3 Spices

Produce and fresh ingredients may cycle through your kitchen with the seasons, but spices tend to have a permanent place in your cupboard. However, when it comes time to refill on your staples, you might want to consider sticking to Walmart.

"Target's store brand tends to be a little more expensive than Walmart's, and it's for a smaller bottle," says Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. "For that reason, you'll usually get more for your money [at Walmart]."

4 Household items

Daily essentials can have the biggest impact on your budget just because of how much of them you need to use. And while both stores have a nice variety of household items, they're often more affordable at Walmart.

"Things like Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent and a six-pack of Bounty paper towels will be priced a couple of cents cheaper," says Chatman. "Even though the price difference on most items is only a couple of cents, small savings like this can lead to spending less money overall over time."

5 Produce

Produce tends to take up a decent part of any grocery budget. However, if you're buying your fruits and veggies at Target, your money might not be going quite as far.

"The regular prices are cheaper at Walmart," Joanie Demer, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady, tells Best Life. "On weeks that I don't want to plan out my shopping with sale schedules, Walmart almost always has the lower price on fruit and vegetables. It also doesn't hurt that they also have a much larger selection of produce in my area!"

6 Home goods

Social media has exposed Walmart as a great place for furniture dupes that make your home look great for a fraction of the price. But even if you're not looking for a viral find, Walmart's home department usually has better deals than Target.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Walmart's Mainstays product line and Better Homes & Gardens [have] affordable home goods and furniture, including bedding, kitchenware, and decor items that are often cheaper than Target's numerous more pricey home brands including Threshold, Opalhouse, Hearth & Hand, and Project 62," says Cid.

If you really want to stretch your dollar, she also suggests timing your purchases to take advantage of seasonal sales. Often, this means grabbing patio furniture as fall kicks off or buying winter decor as spring rolls around.

7 Clearance items

Deals are only good if you can actually find them, and when you shop the sale sections, you'll likely spot better markdowns at Walmart.

"It's a lot more convenient to shop at Walmart for clearance than Target," Demer says. "I love that they put everything in one central aisle rather than having to dig like you do at Target. That way, beauty, home decor, food, and toys are all next to each other!"

8 Generic health items

Shopping for health products requires special attention, whether it's finding generic versions of over-the-counter medicine to save money or spending on a product you can trust. But whatever the case may be, it's the one area where it's important that you get exactly what you need. And according to Cid, you can do just that at Walmart, as the retailer offers better prices and selection in this department.

"Walmart's Equate brand has high-quality health products at prices that don't break the bank," she tells Best Life. "They also have a wider selection than what Target offers."