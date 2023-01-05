Smarter Living

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

You can save some serious cash just by checking this area for bargains.

By Zachary Mack
January 5, 2023
By Zachary Mack
January 5, 2023
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.

READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.

You might be missing a secret hiding spot for clearance items at Walmart.

walmart clearance tag in the store, walmart employee secrets
Shutterstock

Unless you're doing a lot of research, finding a great deal in the clearance section of a big store like Walmart usually comes down to good luck while shopping at the exact right time. But while everyday shoppers won't miss the large signs or bright tags advertising the deeply discounted products, there could still be plenty of bargains on the shelves you might never find unless you knew how to look for them.

In a video posted in October, a TikToker with the username SuperUnsexy explains that there's one place anyone looking for a great price at Walmart should look immediately. "I tell everyone to search the top shelf for deals," he says, pointing to the hard-to-reach ledge that might appear to be overflow storage to the untrained eye.

There's a helpful way to check for deals quickly and easily.

Walmart application icon on Apple iPhone X screen close-up.
Shutterstock

Of course, the top shelf makes for a perfect hiding spot for clearance items as it puts them out of reach for most shoppers and makes them less convenient to pull down. But the savvy TikTok shopper points out there's one tool at your disposal that can make bargain hunting a breeze.

"One thing people don't talk about is the Walmart scanner," he explains. "It scans so far!"

Instead of fetching each product down from up high, he points out how the store's app allows shoppers to scan an item's barcode and check its price right on their phones to see if it's on hidden clearance. He also demonstrates how you can often reach a product's barcode by walking around to the next aisle, where you can easily access it without having to tip or pick up the item.

For more shopping advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Target uses a similar system for hiding its clearance items.

the entrance to a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area
Shutterstock

But Walmart isn't the only big box store to use height to hide its best deals. In a separate video posted in October, the TikToker points out that Target also stashes many of its hidden clearance items on stop shelves in aisles, making it worth the effort to look up while shopping.

Similar to their competitor, Target shoppers can also make use of the store's app to check prices—but it differs in that the information online might not match the much lower in-store clearance markdown. This means anyone hunting for a deal will have to scan each product's barcode in one of the store's price check kiosks to verify how much they'll save.

But don't worry if you're unable to carry the item or can't reach it from the top shelf: Instead, he suggests taking a picture of the item's barcode with your phone to scan instead of lugging bulky products across the store.

It pays to keep your eyes peeled for products in other hard-to-see areas, too.

walmart customers at registers
Shutterstock

Besides the eye-catching displays and the hard-to-reach hiding spots, shoppers can still find decent deals in Walmart and Target by keeping their eyes peeled for products in other places, too.

In another video posted to his feed, SuperUnsexy points out that clearance items can sometimes be found hidden behind other display boxes on eye-level and lower shelves, including in the toiletries aisle. Even big-ticket items like furniture can scan for much lower at some stores if you notice they don't have a price tag anywhere on their box.

And if you're ever scanning and realize an item's name or image doesn't match what's in your hand, you could have a possible mismarked deal on your hands.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Body Language Signs That Mean Someone Is Lying
    Body Language Signs That Mean Someone Is Lying
    Relationships

    Body Language Signs That Mean Someone Is Lying

    These non-verbal clues will give them away.

  • An older woman with auburn hair wearing a denim shirt and mustard-yellow blazer talks on the phone against a teal background.
    An older woman with auburn hair wearing a denim shirt and mustard-yellow blazer talks on the phone against a teal background.
    Style

    6 Tips for Wearing Blazers If You're Over 60

    You can style them for any occasion.

  • A middle-aged man looking in the mirror and touching his hairline
    A middle-aged man looking in the mirror and touching his hairline
    Health

    One Soda a Day Could Spike Your Hair Loss Risk

    A new study found a connection to sugary drinks.

  • Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins.
    Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins.
    Entertainment

    5 Classic Movies That Almost Never Got Made

    Can you imagine never seeing Mary Poppins?

  • Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
    Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
    Extra

    Prince William Physically Attacked Prince Harry After Calling Meghan "Difficult," "Rude," and "Abrasive," Harry Claims in New Book

    The Duke of Sussex accuses his brother of assault in an excerpt from his upcoming book, "Spare."

  • Happy young woman wearing a purple sweater, pointing at empty speech bubble, smiling at camera on blue studio background
    Happy young woman wearing a purple sweater, pointing at empty speech bubble, smiling at camera on blue studio background
    Relationships

    The One Word That Sums up Each Zodiac Sign

    This is your "power word," an astrologer says.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group