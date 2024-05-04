11 Best Kitchen Items to Buy From Target

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Refreshing any room in your home isn't a cheap endeavor—and that's certainly true when it comes to your kitchen. Renovations aside, just upgrading your appliances and investing in new storage can end up costing a pretty penny. With that in mind, it's important to make sure you're getting quality products, but that doesn't mean you have to spend big. Experts say a run to your nearest Target could be just what you need. Wondering where to start? Read on to discover the 11 best kitchen items to buy at Target.

RELATED: The 6 Best Items to Buy From Target's Up&Up Brand, Retail Experts Say.

1 Brightroom Soda Fridge & Pantry Organizer

If your fridge is looking a little more cluttered than you can handle, Target has a solution for you. Tina Priestly, the refresh expert and owner of organization company Ready, Set, Refresh, says one of her top kitchen items for home organization is the Brightroom Soda Fridge & Pantry Organizer.

"Upgrade your fridge storage with this clear organizer that keeps cans and bottles easily accessible and prevents them from rolling out," she recommends.

2 Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers

Damien Rush, home renovation expert and the owner of Unique Stairways, tells Best Life that he also stresses the importance of "clutter-free spaces" during his home renovations. To help with that, he recommends picking up some Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers from Target.

"These containers are perfect for maximizing kitchen storage and maintaining food freshness," Rush shares. "Target's pricing, especially when they offer bundle deals, makes these a savvy investment for homeowners looking to optimize kitchen storage without compromising on quality."

3 YouCopia 4 Slot StoraBag Food Bag Organizer

Target is certainly not lacking when it comes to organization options. Another kitchen must-have that "emphasizes functionality and style" is the YouCopia 4 Slot StoraBag Food Bag Organizer, according to Priestly.

"Stay organized with this food bag dispenser that reduces clutter and makes meal prep a breeze," she suggests.

RELATED: The 7 Best Kitchen Items to Buy at Walmart, Retail Experts Say.

4 Threshold Iron and Mangowood Wire Utensil Holder

When it comes to keeping your kitchen utensils organized, one of the products Priestly suggests buying is Target's Threshold Iron and Mangowood Wire Utensil Holder.

"This utensil holder combines style and functionality, providing ample storage for forks, spoons, and cooking tools while adding a touch of elegance to your kitchen," she says.

5 Sorbus 4 Section Buffet Utensil Caddy

If you tend to do a lot of entertaining in your kitchen, Priestly points out how useful the Sorbus 4 Section Buffet Utensil Caddy from Target could be in your home.

"This buffet caddy keeps plates, flatware, and napkins organized and accessible, making hosting a breeze," she says.

6 Royal Craft Wood Expandable Silverware Drawer Organizer

On the other hand, if you prefer to keep your utensils out of sight but still want them organized, consider the Royal Craft Wood Expandable Silverware Drawer Organizer.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Declutter your drawers with this bamboo organizer, ideal for keeping all your utensils tidy and easily accessible," Priestly advises.

RELATED: Ina Garten's 7 Favorite Kitchen Items That Are Surprisingly Affordable.

7 Threshold Stoneware Dinner Plates

Feeling tired of eating off the same plates? Maybe it's time for something new.

"The right dinnerware can complement the aesthetic of a custom kitchen," Rush says.

Target's Threshold Stoneware Dinner Plates could be what you're looking for, according to the home renovation expert.

"These stoneware plates from Threshold offer a modern look with a rustic touch, aligning well with both contemporary and traditional kitchen designs," Rush explains.

8 Henckels Statement 8" Chef Knife

What about kitchen utensils for cooking? Tamara Earl, baker and executive chef for the Delaware-based restaurant Delectablez, says she can always rely on finding a good chef's knife at Target. Her best recommendation is the Henckels Statement 8" Chef Knife.

"It's versatile, sturdy, and makes prepping ingredients a breeze," Earl gushes. "Investing in a high-quality chef's knife ensures precise cuts, which can elevate the taste and presentation of your dishes."

9 Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

As a chef, Earl says you can also get a quality cast iron skillet at Target.

"Finding one that's built to last, is always the goal. Whether you're searing steaks, frying eggs, or baking cornbread, a cast iron skillet delivers even heat distribution and unparalleled versatility," she explains. "Plus, it adds a delicious depth of flavor to your meals."

At Target, Earl says her go-to for cast iron skillets is any Lodge product. The brand MegaChef is another favorite of hers at this retailer.

"The beautiful thing about Target is that they carry a variety of sizes and brands, making it convenient for anyone to find the perfect cast iron skillet to suit their needs," she adds.

10 Oster Digital French Door Oven

This next suggestion will cost you more than the preceding products on this list. But the Oster Digital French Door Oven is a standout Target kitchen item, according to Rush, and that means it may be worth the investment.

"This product is an excellent choice for kitchens where space and versatility are paramount," he notes. "The Oster Digital French Door Oven doesn't just toast; it broils, bakes, and more."

The broad functionality of this item is not the only pull, however.

"Its French doors feature are stylish and also facilitates easy access, making it a smart choice for ergonomic kitchen setups," Rush says.

As to why you should buy it from Target? At this retailer, the Oster Digital French Door Oven "often comes with special offers, making it a value buy compared to specialty retailers," Rush shares.

RELATED: The 31 Worst Things to Buy at Target.

11 KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Like the Oster Digital French Door Oven, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer is certainly not the cheapest kitchen item you can buy from Target. But it is Earl's "ultimate favorite" from the retailer.

"This powerhouse appliance takes the hassle out of mixing doughs, batters, and more, leaving you with consistently perfect results every time," she says. "Target offers a wide selection of KitchenAid stand mixers in various colors and models, catering to both professional chefs and home bakers."