5 Walmart Items You Should Always Buy on Sale, Retail Experts Say

Besides the wide selection of products, one of the most enticing parts about shopping at Walmart is feeling confident that you're getting a great deal on whatever you're looking to buy. Of course, the savings only get better when there's a sale on what you're looking for. So timing is key! Some products are a no-brainer to buy whenever the retailer discounts them. Read on for the Walmart items you should always buy on sale, according to retail experts.

1 Seasonal Candy

No matter what the holiday is, it's safe to assume Walmart will have an extensive selection of seasonal candy available. However, this is one instance in which it might be better to wait than jump into the festivities too early.

"While prices should be reasonable throughout the season, the best time to stock up on these items is the day after the holiday in question, when discounts could immediately be as high as 50 percent off," says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "They'll get better as time goes on, but the selection will also dwindle pretty fast, so don't wait too long to take advantage of these deals."

2 Winter or Summer Clothing

The changing of the seasons also means changing your wardrobe. But according to Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com, sometimes being a little late to make your purchases can be an excellent way to think ahead when shopping at Walmart.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Fall and winter are great times to buy summer merchandise like swimsuits and more at up to 70 percent off," she tells Best Life, adding that spring can be the best time to replace your winter coat or boots.

3 Back-to-School Supplies

Preparing to send the kids back to school can be as expensive as it is chaotic. However, Ramhold says it might not be a bad idea to hold off on your purchases if you want to get a great deal.

"Costs should already be reasonable, so when the actual sale part kicks in closer to the end of the season, the level of savings is pretty phenomenal," she tells Best Life. "Historically, we've seen several basic school supplies at Walmart priced under $1 each, which can make an expensive time of year much more affordable for households of all sizes."

4 Holiday Decor

Adding a little something extra to your existing home decor is a great way to get in the spirit of the season. Still, Cid says you should always buy decorations—as well as include gift-wrapping supplies and festive attire—once the big day has passed.

"The days after holidays like Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving are the best times to score up to 90 percent off these holiday-themed items you can use for next year," she says.

5 Patio Furniture

One of the best parts of spring is decking out your patio with comfy, stylish furniture that will help you enjoy the warmer weather over the months to come. However, you might want to consider buying in the off-season for the very best deals.

"Watch for summer-themed Walmart sales that discount patio furniture of all kinds and sets of multiple sizes significantly," says Ramhold.

She adds that while some offers appear around Memorial Day or July 4th, the best deals will likely come at the end of summer when the warm temperatures are on their way out.

"Again, Walmart may already have better prices than other retailers, so waiting for their sales on these items is a way to ensure you save even more and truly find a great bargain," she explains.