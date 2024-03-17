8 Newest "Must-Have" Dollar Tree Items, Shopping Expert Reveals

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From picture frames and personal care products to gift bags and glassware, you can find just about anything you might need at Dollar Tree. But social media shopping experts have made it their mission to seek out those extra special finds—the ones worth driving the extra mile for. And in a recent video, one such savvy shopper has rounded up eight of the newest "must-have" items at Dollar Tree. Keep reading for her best finds.

1 TXTR by Cantu Shampoo and Conditioner

"The beauty section at the Dollar Tree is always giving," said affordable shopping pro @ThriftyTiffany in a recent TikTok video.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Case in point: She managed to snag the TXTR by Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Plus Tea Tree Soothing Shampoo, as well as the TXTR by Cantu Hydrating Conditioner for just $1.25 each.

Those are both incredible steals when you consider that the same shampoo would set you back $13.99 at Walmart, and the same conditioner is priced at $15.81 at Target. That means you're saving more than $27 when you buy both at Dollar Tree.

2 Real Techniques Beauty Sponges

Real Techniques is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to makeup brushes and sponges. So, imagine Tiffany's surprise when she discovered some of their products at Dollar Tree.

For example, she managed to find the Real Techniques Miracle Cleansing Sponge, which cleanses your skin while it exfoliates. It's also infused with calming, hydrating probiotics. You'd have to shell out $12 for this handy tool at Walmart.

Tiffany also found Real Techniques makeup blenders, as well as the brand's Miracle Skincare Sponge, which is $10 at Walmart.

3 One & Only Hair Treatments

Dealing with damaged hair? Treat your locks to the One n' Only Argan Oil Strengthening Restorative Mask or Argan Oil Treatment, which Tiffany picked up at Dollar Tree—and plans to give to her teenage daughter.

By the way—$1.25 is a spectacular deal for these products, considering the mask runs for about $10 at Walmart and the treatment for $8.50.

4 A fill-in-the-blank journal perfect for gifting

Need a fun gift idea for your spouse's birthday or an anniversary? Consider picking up 52 Gifts From Me to You: Fresh, Simple Expressions to Show Your Love. The sweet spiral-bound book features fun prompts to share your feelings about someone you love—like "My favorite memory of you is…" and "You're beautiful when…"

In another TikTok video, Tiffany notes that this could also be a spectacular Mother's Day gift. And it's hard to believe Dollar Tree is selling it for $1.25 when it's currently priced at $14.99 on Amazon.

To this point, the TikToker shares that when she finds a truly amazing deal, she likes to buy doubles of those items so she can gift them around holidays and birthdays, or donate them to children's hospitals.

5 Kate Hudson's book of health and wellness tips

Speaking of books—a hardcover copy of Kate Hudson's Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body currently costs about $13.50 on Amazon. That's why it's so shocking that Tiffany found it at Dollar Tree.

The shopper describes the book as a "guided journal… on a healthy you."

She recommends always checking out Dollar Tree's book section because there are very often hidden gems like this.

6 Russell Athletic Performance T-Shirt

In her video, Tiffany was overjoyed to find this name-brand cotton performance T-shirt. The Russell Athletic shirt is priced at $8.99 on Amazon, but you can pay about one-seventh of that at Dollar Tree.

The T-shirt is made of a lightweight cotton blend with moisture-wicking and odor-fighting technology and even has UPF 3o+ for protection from the sun. It's a great pick for an adolescent nephew or son.

7 Gildan socks

Can you ever have too many socks? We think not—and Tiffany scored some incredible multi-packs for just $1.25 on her recent shopping trip to Dollar Tree. That included a 12-pack of Gildan mid-crew socks, which currently cost around $29.60 at Walmart. That comes out to about 10 cents a pair.

8 Ecotools Biodegradable Cleansing Mitt

This is another beauty item Tiffany recently found for a fraction of the price. The Amazon price tag on this 100 percent biodegradable cleansing mitt is $8.20. But, of course, it's just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Thanks to the specially formulated, earth-friendly ingredients and unique shape, it's excellent for getting a thorough cleanse while gently exfoliating dead skin.