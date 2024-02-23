5 Best New Dollar Tree Beauty Products, Shopping Expert Says—and 4 to Avoid

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even if Dollar Tree's items are just $1.25, you don't want to spend frivolously on makeup that may or may not work for you. It's much easier to turn to social media to see what other shoppers are filling their carts with and what they leave behind. And when it comes to beauty products at Dollar Tree, no one is on top of the newest merchandise quite like Alexis Simone, a shopper and influencer who shares product reviews on TikTok.

She recently took to the app to share a ton of new cosmetics that she thinks are either must-buys or destined to stay on the shelves. Read on for five beauty products she says you should buy from Dollar Tree and four you should avoid.

RELATED: I'm an Interior Designer and Just Bought 11 Luxe Decor Items at Dollar Tree.

1 Buy: Clean Beauty Lip Jellies

Simone raves about the Clean Beauty Lip Jellies from Dollar Tree, pointing out that they're nicely pigmented and have a "soft feel to them."

"This is cute," she says in her video after testing the "sandy" shade. "Didn't go in for anymore product, so comfortable, not stringy, not sticky," she says. She also notes that it felt more like lip oil and wasn't "thick or sticky like some glosses."

"This formula is next-level good. Seriously… doesn't break up at all," she adds.

2 Buy: Clean Beauty Foundation

Another Clean Beauty product Simone says is worth buying is their new foundation.

She says it's important to see what the formula looks like even though the shade she bought is too dark for her skin tone. "Does it cover pores? Does it cover redness?" she asks when testing it out in a TikTok video.

"It looks really pretty, and that little amount had so much…coverage," she says. While she didn't put it to a longevity test, she adds that "there's no creasing at all" and that she "was able to add other creams on top of it."

One thing to keep in mind is that the tube is only 0.41 fluid ounces. But overall, Simone says that this foundation is "really luminous" and "really glowy."

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree Buys That Are "Way Cheaper" Than Amazon, Shopping Pro Finds.

3 Avoid: Revlon Ultra HD Lip Color in Metallic Blue

Simone was excited to see Revlon products (a typical drugstore makeup brand) at Dollar Tree. In a February video, she tried on five of the Ultra HD Lip Colors—a pinky nude, a purple, a regular nude, a red, and a blue. She was not a fan of the last hue, however.

She was immediately confused by the packaging of the blue lipstick, as she notes that it's supposed to be "a matte lip color, but it says metallic."

"I mean, that's pretty, we're gonna have to go in for another layer cause… I feel like it's just sheering it out," says Simone. "Something's going on with the formula."

Unlike other Revlon lip products she's used, she says this blue is "kinda breaking up," a "little patchy," and is "kind of hard to blend."

If you do purchase the blue lipstick, Simone suggests using it as a lip topper rather than a color by itself.

4 Buy: Essentially Ageless Blushes

In one of her January videos, Simone shares that the Essentially Ageless Luminizing Blushes are a great find. She picked up the Just Peachy and Poppy Pink shades and loved how pigmented they were.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to the packaging, it's "infused with serums and natural oils and vitamins, gives you long-lasting hydration while reducing the signs of aging," Simone reads in the video, noting that it's "formulated for mature skin."

When testing the Just Peachy shade, Simone points out how vibrant the color is and says it's "beautiful" and "a really wearable color."

She also likes the Poppy Pink shade and adds, "These are gorgeous. They need more shades."

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find Bed, Bath & Beyond Items for Just $1.25.

5 Avoid: Beauty Intuition Big Plump Lashes Mascara

Simone grabbed all three mascara styles from Beauty Intuition—Big Bold Lashes, Big Plump Lashes, and Big Long Lashes—and noticed that all three applicator wands looked very similar: "I swear it's the same… wand."

While Simone liked the other two formulas from the brand, she was less enthusiastic about the Big Plump Lashes mascara.

In a TikTok video from Jan. 11., she tried the product on her bottom lashes and said she felt like it was "smudging under my eye." She adds that it's also not easy to build on top of the product when it dries.

6 Avoid: L.A. Colors Cosmetics Iced Pigment Powders

After trying four different shades of the L.A. Colors Cosmetics Iced Pigment Powders, Simone concludes that she isn't a fan of the loose-powder metallic eyeshadows.

In one of her videos, she tries a silver, a copper shade, a purple, and a blue and runs into issues immediately when glitter gets all over just from opening the eyeshadows. "And this is going to cause fallout, it's already giving streaky," she says.

After trying one on her eyelids, she notes that it's "like kinda cute but not giving with the base, at least." When testing the purple, she says, "I don't know about these." After going through all four shades, she says the silver is the most visible, but "it's just not giving what it needs to give."

In a follow-up video, Simone tests them again with glitter glue and concealer as the base, but if you're not looking to add in these extra steps, these aren't worth grabbing.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find Olay Anti-Aging Dupes for Just $1.25.

7 Buy: Sassy+Chic Lash Comb

"If you never tried this lash separator, you need. It's a game changer," Simone says about the Sassy+Chic lash comb in one of her videos.

She suggests using it right after you put on mascara because "it gets rid of the clumps."

8 Avoid: BPure Clear Rose Lip Balm

Simone loves trying out Dollar Tree's lip products, but she's not a fan of the Clear Rose Lip Balm from BPure. She says at first it feels "comfortable" but then begins to feel like "it's not staying moisturized."

She also doesn't like the strong rose smell. "This is not my favorite," says Simone

RELATED: Shopper Reveals the "Most Underrated" Section at Dollar Tree—And 10 Must-Have Items.

9 Buy: Guru Nanda Floss Picks

While these floss picks from Guru Nanda are a bit outside the beauty realm, Simone says they're a "must-have."

"If you find this brand at Dollar Tree, snatch it up. It's so good," she says. She bought these on a couple of different Dollar Tree runs, so they're definitely on her must-buy list.