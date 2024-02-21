Smarter Living

Dollar Tree Shoppers Find Olay Anti-Aging Dupes for Just $1.25

These three skincare products sell for much less than the name-brand.

By Kali Coleman
February 21, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
February 21, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The secret to good skin often lies in the products you use. That doesn't necessarily mean the high-end brands—but it's hard to argue with big names like Olay, which offers some of the most popular anti-aging products on the market. These often range for anywhere from $20 to $40, which makes them not an expense everyone can justify. Fortunately, there may be a more affordable option you haven't heard about yet.

In Aug. 2023, a shopper named Rachel took to her TikTok account @rachelxburrows to let others know about the Olay anti-aging dupes they might be able to find at their local dollar store. The TikTok influencer, who refers to herself as "your budget friendly bestie," shared three body lotions she spotted at Dollar Tree from the brand B Pure. Read on to find out more about these $1.25 Dollar Tree Olay dupes.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find Bed, Bath & Beyond Items for Just $1.25.

1
Vitamin C

vitamin c b pure beauty body lotion TikTok Olay dupe
TikTok/@rachelxburrows

The first dupe Rachel shows in her TikTok video is B Pure's Vitamin C body lotion, which is labeled as an "illuminating" skincare product.

"Provides revitalizing hydration that helps the skin appear more radiant," the bottle reads.

RELATED: Shopper Reveals the "Most Underrated" Section at Dollar Tree—And 10 Must-Have Items.

2
Collagen

collagen b pure beauty body lotion TikTok Olay dupe
TikTok/@rachelxburrows

The next lotion highlighted is the brand's Collagen formula—which appears to rank the highest for Rachel out of all three B Pure lotions.

"The collagen one is my favorite," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok.

Referred to as "revitalizing," this lotion "provides moisture that helps the skin appear firmer and hydrated," according to the bottle's label.

RELATED: I'm an Interior Designer and Just Bought 11 Luxe Decor Items at Dollar Tree.

3
Hyaluronic Acid

hyaluronic acid b pure beauty body lotion TikTok Olay dupe
TikTok/@rachelxburrows

The last B Pure product Rachel spots at her Dollar Tree is its Hyaluronic Acid body lotion. This formula is meant to be "hydrating," with the bottle stating that it "provides hydration to help skin appear smoother and softer."

Other Dollar Tree shoppers have also praised these Olay dupes.

b pure beauty body lotion TikTok Olay dupe
TikTok/@rachelxburrows

Rachel isn't the only one who's noticed these discounted dupes. In the comment section of her TikTok, other shoppers said they had bought the B Pure body lotions from Dollar Tree and were particularly impressed with one specific quality: the smell.

"I have all three—smells good. And yes they're dupes but they work and leaves skin amazing," one person wrote.

Another responded, "I found these! They smell amazing."

Shoppers have given the lotions a 5-star rating on Dollar Tree's website as well.

"Love the lightweight feel," one person wrote in their review. "The scent is not overpowering, and it makes my skin so soft!"

Another customer called them "luxurious lotions at an inexpensive price" in their review.

"These lotions are wonderful and comparable to a lotion that would cost [10 times] the amount. I have tried all three and really like all three," they wrote. "The lotion is not greasy and makes your skin feel amazingly soft. I hope these stick around and if they do will be a popular commodity, I would get them while you can!"

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • home depot store
    home depot store
    Smarter Living

    Shoppers Are Still Abandoning Home Depot

    Sales are down again.

  • woman looking at her phone with a horrified expression
    woman looking at her phone with a horrified expression
    Smarter Living

    Do You Have an "Old Person Name"?

    Here's the verdict from the youngest generation.

  • An aerial view of San Jose, California, with the highway in the foreground
    An aerial view of San Jose, California, with the highway in the foreground
    Smarter Living

    Cities Where $100,000 Is "Lower Middle Class"

    The six-figure income doesn't stack up much here.

  • A Walt Disney World arch gate on the road in Orlando, Florida, USA.
    A Walt Disney World arch gate on the road in Orlando, Florida, USA.
    Travel

    Is Disney World America's "Biggest Rip-Off?"

    A new survey says it is—here's why.

  • Amy Grant at the Music Center Tribute to Jerry Moss in January 2023
    Amy Grant at the Music Center Tribute to Jerry Moss in January 2023
    Entertainment

    Amy Grant Had to Learn to Sing Again

    She underwent a five-hour surgery last year.

  • vitamin d dropper pipette in sunlight
    vitamin d dropper pipette in sunlight
    Wellness

    Vitamin D Supplement Is Being Recalled

    The FDA warns of serious side effects.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.