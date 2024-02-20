I'm a Dermatologist and Here's My 5-Step Skincare Routine to Look Younger

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A proactive skincare routine is not only important for your overall health and wellbeing—it's also key to preventing signs of aging. But once you reach a certain point, it's less about prevention and more about reducing the appearance of wrinkles and other troublesome signs of age. Thankfully, there are plenty of approaches you can use to address skin concerns that appear later in life, including fine lines, firmness, dryness, and uneven skin tones, according to Suchismita (Tia) Paul, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in California. In a Sept. 2023 TikTok video, Paul shares her five-step routine for people in their 50s, recommending products and practices that could help you look years younger. Read on for her step-by-step instructions.

1 Start with a gentle cleanser.

Paul recommends beginning your morning routine by washing your face with a gentle cleanser.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Start with gentle cleansing with a cleanser that does not strip the skin's natural oil," she says, suggesting the hydrating cleanser from CeraVe.

2 Apply a serum afterward.

The next step is a serum with vitamin C "for that uneven skin tone," Paul says, holding up the La Roche-Posay Vitamin C Serum as a suggestion.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, vitamin C improves your skin tone by "fading sun spots and other dark spots on the skin." As a bonus, vitamin C has also been shown to produce other anti-aging effects, including protecting and increasing your skin's collagen production.

3 Follow up with moisturizer.

The next step is a moisturizer, but picking the right kind "is key," according to Paul.

"This one has peptides in it that stimulate collagen production to help with those fine lines and the loss of firmness," she says, referencing the Lancôme Rénergie HPN 300-Peptide Cream.

Paul also notes that moisturizer with hyaluronic acid can help with any dryness you experience.

4 Don't forget an eye cream.

Paul also recommends using an eye cream, which can help with dry spots around the eyes. For those in their 50s, Paul suggests using L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum.

You can also use an eye cream at night time. When using it in the evening, Paul suggests making this your last step after moisturizing.

5 Always apply sunscreen.

The final step for Paul's five-step morning skincare routine? Sunscreen—and its importance cannot be overstated. If you're looking for a reliable brand in your 50s, Paul suggests the Supergoop! Unseen sunscreen and notes that the product should be applied beyond just the face, to the ears, neck, chest, and hands.

If you're wondering how much sunscreen to use, Paul covers that as well, noting in a separate video that you should apply sunscreen to two fingers and use those for both sides of your face. Reapplying throughout the day is a good idea as well, she says.