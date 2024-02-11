11 Dollar Tree Buys That Are "Way Cheaper" Than Amazon, Shopping Pro Finds

When you realize you're out of household items like body wash, tape, or laundry detergent, you probably place a quick Amazon order, knowing you'll get your shipment in the next day or two. However, foregoing the convenience of online shopping and heading to a physical store can help save you a lot of money. In fact, TikTok user Sarah Hardy (@sensationalfinds) says there are many items you can find at Dollar Tree for "way cheaper" than Amazon. Read on to learn which 11 things she says are must-buys at the dollar store.

1 Twisted Sista Blow Dry Cream

In her TikTok video, the first item Hardy suggests buying at Dollar Tree is blow dry cream from Twisted Sista, which she says is a natural hair brand that you can find at the drugstore.

"It's currently at Dollar Tree for $1.25. It's being sold on Amazon for $9.99," she says. "A terrible deal."

2 Reusable tape

Hardy's next highlight is Dollar Tree's reusable tape. She says it was one of her favorite products of 2023 since it's an Alien Tape dupe. Dollar Tree has this available for $1.25, while the name-brand product on Amazon is $9.99.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Washer/dryer decals

If you're trying to make your laundry area look more aesthetically pleasing, Hardy suggests checking out the decals at Dollar Tree, since similar versions are $13 on Amazon.

"Dollar Tree has their own version for $1.25 and you get washer and dryer," she says, adding that they're "stinkin' cute" and look like "pretty good quality."

4 Downy Rinse and Refresh

Dollar Tree sells a four-ounce bottle of Downy's Rinse and Refresh, which Hardy says is worth the $1.25 if you're only looking to try out the fabric softener/odor remover.

The whole bottle on Amazon is 48 ounces and costs $12, but if you don't end up liking the product, the full-size bottle is a waste of money.

5 Eyebrow groomers

Hardy shares that the AboutFace eyebrow groomers are a great deal at $1.25: "They're basically like little razors that you can use to shape up and groom your brows."

Amazon also sells a three-pack but charges $3.49. And if you're still not convinced, Hardy points out that the same brand is sold at Walmart for over $10.

6 Themed socks

Dollar Tree typically has baskets full of socks, and Hardy was lucky to find two different sets of "Space Jam" socks at her branch.

"Some of them came with two different styles. $1.25 at Dollar Tree compared to almost $20 on Amazon. That is insanity," she says. The price on Amazon was also for a single pair versus the multi-packs sold at Dollar Tree.

7 Pacifier clips

Depending on your Dollar Tree store, you may be able to find baby supplies, including pacifier clips.

"This store actually had these paci grips that you can clip onto your baby's binky so it doesn't fall on the ground for $1.25 for two different styles," says Hardy. Conversely, you'd be spending over $12 on Amazon for something similar.

8 Body scrub dupes

Hardy says these body scrubs seem like great dupes of those that are normally very expensive: "They look really nice, they smell good, and the best part about it? They're only $1.25."

"You can literally not find anything that price online, especially looking on Amazon; $7-9, we'll be passing on those," Hardy continues.

9 Personal Care-brand African black soap

Speaking of dupes, Dollar Tree has its version of African black soap for only $1.25. "This is a bar soap that you can use on your body. It's supposed to be really good and have some really good benefits," says Hardy.

The name-brand item is sold on Amazon for $6, so you're definitely getting a deal.

10 Lace eyeshadow applique

If you want to get ahead on a Halloween costume or just want to amp up your regular look, then you can find a pack of lace eyeshadow appliques at Dollar Tree for $1.25.

Hardy says the same thing is on Amazon for $9.99. "I'll be buying mine at Dollar Tree," she affirms.

11 Yarn organizers

"For all of our crafty queens, they actually have these yarn organizers," says Hardy. "These are a great way to store your yarn so it's not all over the place."

The yarn container is currently $1.25 at Dollar Tree while it goes for $32 on Amazon.

