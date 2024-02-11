Smarter Living

11 Dollar Tree Buys That Are "Way Cheaper" Than Amazon, Shopping Pro Finds

Online shopping is convenient, but you may not be getting the best deal.

By Courtney Shapiro
February 11, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Courtney Shapiro
February 11, 2024

When you realize you're out of household items like body wash, tape, or laundry detergent, you probably place a quick Amazon order, knowing you'll get your shipment in the next day or two. However, foregoing the convenience of online shopping and heading to a physical store can help save you a lot of money. In fact, TikTok user Sarah Hardy (@sensationalfinds) says there are many items you can find at Dollar Tree for "way cheaper" than Amazon. Read on to learn which 11 things she says are must-buys at the dollar store.

RELATED: Shopper Reveals the "Most Underrated" Section at Dollar Tree—And 10 Must-Have Items.

1
Twisted Sista Blow Dry Cream

Twisted Sista Blow Dry Cream
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

In her TikTok video, the first item Hardy suggests buying at Dollar Tree is blow dry cream from Twisted Sista, which she says is a natural hair brand that you can find at the drugstore.

"It's currently at Dollar Tree for $1.25. It's being sold on Amazon for $9.99," she says. "A terrible deal."

2
Reusable tape

Dollar Tree Reusable Tape
Dollar Tree

Hardy's next highlight is Dollar Tree's reusable tape. She says it was one of her favorite products of 2023 since it's an Alien Tape dupe. Dollar Tree has this available for $1.25, while the name-brand product on Amazon is $9.99.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Sells These Same Exact 6 Items for Less Than Walmart and Target.

3
Washer/dryer decals

Washer Dryer Decals Dollar Tree
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

If you're trying to make your laundry area look more aesthetically pleasing, Hardy suggests checking out the decals at Dollar Tree, since similar versions are $13 on Amazon.

"Dollar Tree has their own version for $1.25 and you get washer and dryer," she says, adding that they're "stinkin' cute" and look like "pretty good quality."

4
Downy Rinse and Refresh

Downy Rinse and Refresh
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

Dollar Tree sells a four-ounce bottle of Downy's Rinse and Refresh, which Hardy says is worth the $1.25 if you're only looking to try out the fabric softener/odor remover.

The whole bottle on Amazon is 48 ounces and costs $12, but if you don't end up liking the product, the full-size bottle is a waste of money.

5
Eyebrow groomers

AboutFace Eyebrow Groomers Dollar Tree
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

Hardy shares that the AboutFace eyebrow groomers are a great deal at $1.25: "They're basically like little razors that you can use to shape up and groom your brows."

Amazon also sells a three-pack but charges $3.49. And if you're still not convinced, Hardy points out that the same brand is sold at Walmart for over $10.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Selling Brand-Name Makeup for Much Less Than Target and Walgreens.

6
Themed socks

Tune Squad Socks at Dollar Tree
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

Dollar Tree typically has baskets full of socks, and Hardy was lucky to find two different sets of "Space Jam" socks at her branch.

"Some of them came with two different styles. $1.25 at Dollar Tree compared to almost $20 on Amazon. That is insanity," she says. The price on Amazon was also for a single pair versus the multi-packs sold at Dollar Tree.

7
Pacifier clips

Dollar Tree PaciGrips
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

Depending on your Dollar Tree store, you may be able to find baby supplies, including pacifier clips.

"This store actually had these paci grips that you can clip onto your baby's binky so it doesn't fall on the ground for $1.25 for two different styles," says Hardy. Conversely, you'd be spending over $12 on Amazon for something similar.

8
Body scrub dupes

Body Scrub Dupes Dolalr Tree
Dollar Tree

Hardy says these body scrubs seem like great dupes of those that are normally very expensive: "They look really nice, they smell good, and the best part about it? They're only $1.25."

"You can literally not find anything that price online, especially looking on Amazon; $7-9, we'll be passing on those," Hardy continues.

RELATED: Shoppers Claim T.J. Maxx Is Selling $1.25 Dollar Tree Products for $40.

9
Personal Care-brand African black soap

African Black Soap Dollar Tree
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

Speaking of dupes, Dollar Tree has its version of African black soap for only $1.25. "This is a bar soap that you can use on your body. It's supposed to be really good and have some really good benefits," says Hardy.

The name-brand item is sold on Amazon for $6, so you're definitely getting a deal.

10
Lace eyeshadow applique

Lace Eyeshadow Applique Dollar Tree
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

If you want to get ahead on a Halloween costume or just want to amp up your regular look, then you can find a pack of lace eyeshadow appliques at Dollar Tree for $1.25.

Hardy says the same thing is on Amazon for $9.99. "I'll be buying mine at Dollar Tree," she affirms.

11
Yarn organizers

Yarn Storage Container Dollar tree
Copyright @sensationalfinds/TikTok

"For all of our crafty queens, they actually have these yarn organizers," says Hardy. "These are a great way to store your yarn so it's not all over the place."

The yarn container is currently $1.25 at Dollar Tree while it goes for $32 on Amazon.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Close up of Woman Putting on Mascara
    Close up of Woman Putting on Mascara
    Style

    The Best Mascara Shade for Your Eye Color

    Don't stick to just black.

  • Dollar Tree Outside Storefront
    Dollar Tree Outside Storefront
    Smarter Living

    11 Dollar Tree Items Cheaper Than Amazon

    A shopping pro compares prices.

  • Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman at the season 2 premiere of "Big Little Lies" in 2019
    Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman at the season 2 premiere of "Big Little Lies" in 2019
    Entertainment

    Reese Was "Furious" With Nicole, Source Says

    Why "Big Little Lies" caused a rift.

  • A dog walking ahead of its female owner in a forest during the fall.
    A dog walking ahead of its female owner in a forest during the fall.
    Smarter Living

    Never Walk Behind Your Dog, Cesar Millan Says

    Here's why it's such a big mistake.

  • Celebrity trainer Malin Svensson and client actress Jane Fonda
    Celebrity trainer Malin Svensson and client actress Jane Fonda
    Wellness

    Jane Fonda's Trainer Reveals Her Fitness Secrets

    Here's how she keeps the star fit at 86.

  • Young couple on romantic first date at restaurant
    Young couple on romantic first date at restaurant
    Relationships

    10 Signs You Have Chemistry With Someone

    These signal some serious relationship potential.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.