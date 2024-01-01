Dollar Tree Selling Brand-Name Makeup for Much Less Than Target and Walgreens

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to everyday necessities, you can't beat Dollar Tree. The discount store, which offers all of its wares for just $1.25, sells everything from cleaning products and storage solutions to office supplies and kitchen essentials. It also has a bunch of fun stuff in the mix, like seasonal decor, kids' toys, party favors, and more. The stores even have makeup—and while not all of it is brand-name, you can find some recognizable labels if you look hard enough—and they're likely to be a lot cheaper than stores like Target, Amazon, and Walgreens.

In a recent TikTok video, Dollar Tree shopper @sensationalfinds shared some of the best beauty items she discovered at the store.

The first item she plucks from the shelf is Maybelline New York's Dream Cushion Fresh Face Liquid Foundation, which currently retails for $18 on Amazon and $23.75 for a pack of two at Walmart. "They don't have a huge shade range, but they do have a couple of different shades," she says. Again, all products at Dollar Tree sell for $1.25

Next, she picks up the Covergirl Cheekers Blendable Powder Blush, which is $7.49 at Walgreens and $6.79 at Target. "I love the dark plum shade, especially for fall and winter," she says.

Then, she locates Rimmel London's Stay Matte Liquid Mousse Foundation, a product that sells for $5.99 at Walgreens and $5.99 on Amazon. "Same thing with the other foundation—they don't have a bunch of different shades," she adds.

A commenter on her video agreed about the prodcut: "That Rimmel stay matte foundation is the truuuuth! I've been using it for years."

The shopper continues to find liquid highlighters, blushes, and eyeshadows from L.A. Colors. "We all know that this definitely isn't a name brand, but some of the shades looked really good," she explains.

Fellow Dollar Tree shoppers in the comments also noted they're fans of this brand. "LA Colors isn't always a win but I really like their new product line in that colorful packaging. I use the liquid eyeshadow daily now," said one person. "The liquid eyeshadow is amazing. I got the iridescent one and got so many compliments," wrote a second.

@sensationalfinds also finds a B-Pure Cutical Oil Balm for $1.25 and says it's a good dupe for the Sally Hansen Nail Rehab Oil Cuticle Balm, which is now $6.97 on Amazon.

This isn't the first time brand-name drugstore items have popped up at Dollar Tree. In a 2022 video, TikTok user Amanda Frisch found NYX and Maybelline lipsticks, NYX eye pencils, and Covergirl foundation. TikTok user Kelly Strack found Ioni's 3D Faux Mink Lashes and Maybelline Superstay stick foundation. So, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to find similar products at your own store.

However, don't set your expectations too high—the products available will vary at each Dollar Tree location. "In my experience, I've seen pretty much just L.A. Colors and Wet n' Wild—both of which can be found at stores like Walmart in a bigger selection of colors and styles, even if you do have to pay a little more," Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, previously told Best Life.

You'll also want to check each product's "best before" date and ensure that the packaging is completely sealed. That way, you know you're getting the same quality you would by picking up these brands elsewhere.

