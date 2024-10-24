These 10 Dollar Tree Items Have “So Many Bad Ingredients,” Shopping Influencer Shares

By now, it’s clear that Dollar Tree can be a fantastic resource for beauty products and cosmetics for those on a budget. From moisturizers to mascara, some shoppers have even come across “dupes” of high-end products that cost a fraction of the price. But unfortunately, just because you’re getting a good deal doesn’t mean what you’re putting on your body is good for you. Read on for the Dollar Tree cosmetic items one shopping influencer warns have “so many bad ingredients.”

1 | Pro Silk Salon Moisturizing Conditioner Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok It’s not uncommon to scan the ingredients list for the foods and beverages you’re consuming, but what about the cosmetics you’re using every day? In a recent post, TikTok user and shopping influencer Paige Constantino (@paigeconstantino) took the time to scan some of her go-to Dollar Tree items in the Yuka app , which highlights any potentially risky components in products for consumer awareness. She starts by examining the popular Pro Silk Salon Moisturizing Conditioner in the haircare section. “This was hugely requested,” she says. “And unfortunately, you should stay away.” According to the app, the products contain two hazardous compounds: methylchloroisothiazoline and methylisothiazolinone. The conditioner scores just 8 out of 100 possible points on the Yuka app scale.

2 | Spa Soap Creamy Milk & Honey Hand Soap Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok Like the Pro Silk conditioners, this soap also contains “red” level hazardous ingredients methylchloroisothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone, but also has five other “yellow” level low-risk compounds. Overall, it earns a “bad” rating with an eight out of 100 rating on the app’s scale. “Such a good deal, but it’s rated so poorly!” Constantino says. “It has so many bad things in it.”

3 | Power Stick Brazilian Mist Body Spray Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok Citing it as one of her “favorites,” Constantino then scans the Power Stick Brazilian Mist Body Spray— a well-known dupe for the Sol de Janeiro 62 body spray. Unfortunately, the Yuka app gives the spray a 27 out of 100—or a “poor” rating— for including moderately risky benzyl salicylate. Still, Constantino admits she can’t resist in this situation. “Sadly, these rate poorly…But unfortunately, I am taking the risk,” she says as she picks up one of the cans from the shelf to put into her basket. RELATED: You Can Get These $15 Beauty Items for Just $1.25 at Dollar Tree Right Now .

4 | VO5 Shampoos and Conditioners Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok “You can find this in almost every Dollar Tree,” Constantino says of the VO5 line. “They look so good, but they are all rated so badly. It actually makes me so sad, like a zero out of 100 is so bad.” In this case, the products also contain hazardous methylchloroisothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone, as well as low-risk cetrimonium chloride and disodium EDTA, among others.

5 | Eve St. Claire Shampoos and Conditioners Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok VO5 isn’t the only shampoo and conditioner brand to contain methylchloroisothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone. Eve St. Claire haircare products scored just a two out of 100—despite Constantino’s preferences. “I don’t know why, I just think these are so good…And they’re not. At all,” she tells.

6 | Pro Silk Salon Purple Shampoo, Argan Oil Conditioner, and Hydrating Shampoo Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok The haircare concerns continue with even more products from the Pro Silk Salon lineup. In this case, the Purple Shampoo, Argan Oil Conditioner, and Hydrating Shampoo score an eight, six, and zero out of 100 on the app’s ratings, respectively. “Not good. Really not good—really, really not good,” she says of each product. As you might’ve guessed, methylchloroisothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone were once again the main offenders.

7 | Spa Luxury Shave Cream Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok According to Constantino, appearances can be deceiving when it comes to Dollar Store beauty products. This includes Spa Luxury Shave Cream, which is sold in different scents in seven-ounce pump bottles. “This packaging makes these look like they’d be nice and clean,” she says. “Unfortunately, they are not, so I would probably stay away from them.” She points out the products have a 12 out of 100 “bad” rating on the Yuka app for including moderately risky compounds like petrolatum and C13-14 isoparaffin. RELATED: Dollar Tree Has 6 New Beauty Items for $1.25—Here's What a Makeup Expert Really Thinks About Them .

8 | Blemish Control Moisturizer, Dark Spot Treatment, and Pore Clearing Scrub Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok Like books, beauty products should not be judged by their covers. The Blemish Control lineup at Dollar Tree roundly scores poorly on the Yuka app due to the presence of phenoxyethanol. “Once again, the packaging makes it look like it would be nice and clean, but it is not at all, sadly.” However, Constantino appreciates the app's recommendation of some potential alternate products, including Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.

9 | B.Pure Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok Constantino then points out a set of B.Pure dupes that “people have been raving about.” However, she’s not impressed with her findings. “Just because the packaging looks like a popular product does not mean it’s good,” she warns, showcasing the products’ “poor” rating on the app.

10 | Dermasil Dry Skin Treatment Lotion Copyright @paigeconstantino / TikTok "I usually love Dermasil's products," Constantino admits. "But this one has so many bad ingredients, so stay away from it." Just how bad is it? The seemingly simple product scores zero out of 100, with an ingredient list that includes methylisothiazolinone.




