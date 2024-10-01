Dollar Tree Just Dropped New Touchland Hand Sanitizer Dupes for Fall, and Shoppers Are Hunting Them Down

Earlier this year, there was a frenzy over Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist, which is attractive due to its aesthetically pleasing packaging but a bit pricey at $10 a pop. Enter Dollar Tree with the B.Pure Hydrating Hand Sanitizer—a convincing dupe for a fraction of the price at $1.25 each. But while shoppers say the original B.Pure sanitizer scents (watermelon and cucumber mist) have since sold out, the brand is back at it again with two new festive fall scents.

RELATED: 5 Dollar Tree Beauty Items That Are Up to $20 Cheaper Than Walmart and Amazon.

On TikTok, Dollar Tree shoppers shared their finds, including two new scents of the B.Pure hand sanitizer: Caramel Apple and Salted Caramel. The products are convincing imitations of Touchland's limited-edition seasonal products, which come in three scents, as opposed to two: Peppermint Mocha, Spiced Pumpkin-Tini, and Salted Caramel.

Touchland definitely offers more scent variety, but other than that, there isn't too much to differentiate the products at first glance. The hand sanitizers are the same size (1 fluid ounce) and similar in shape. (The B.Pure versions are slightly more square than the authentic Touchland products.)

In a Sept. 30 TikTok video, Lina (@itslinalove) filmed the new B.Pure dupes on the shelf at Dollar Tree, noting that there's "no caption needed" for the video.

"They are slim and cutesy similar to touchland which is why they became so popular. 1.25 > 9.99 will always win," Lina explained in response to a commenter noting that they didn't realize the B.Pure products were "such a big deal."

@itslinalove No caption needed #bpure #dollartreefinds #dollartreemakeup #fallscents

Several shoppers were also thrilled to see the new products hit the shelf, while others wondered if they were up to snuff in comparison to Touchland.

"I need one of those!" a comment reads, while someone else added, "I WANT THEM SOOO BAD."

In response to a separate video posted by Jess (@tschinchilla) yesterday, a TikToker asked whether the hand sanitizers actually smelled good.

"I'm not sure about the scent choices this time," they joked. In response, Jess noted that caramel apple and salted caramel sanitizers "smell like perfume not even like a fall scent."

RELATED: Shopping Pro Shares the 11 "Next-Level" Products She Only Buys at Dollar Tree.

Lina also discussed the scent profiles in the comment section.

"The apple caramel smells just like apple," she wrote. "I don't really smell a base sweetness."

Regarding the salted caramel scent, Lina said it is "true to smell."

Still, several shoppers added that they never found the original B.Pure dupes, and have yet to spot the fall varieties at their local Dollar Tree stores.

"I've been looking for those for months been to multiple Dollar trees to no avail," a TikToker wrote on Lina's video.

"None in Iowa yet," another added.

However, Lina was quick to reassure her fellow bargain hunters, noting that the fall-themed hand sanitizers were likely in the "most recent shipment."

She added, "If I'm right they'll be out between this week and next week."