Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Beauty Products as Amazon for $20 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You realize your mascara's running low, or you're squeezing the last drops out of your foundation bottle—what do you do? If you're like so many of us, you hop on Amazon to order a replacement that'll arrive the next day (or possibly even within hours). But sacrificing a bit of convenience could save you big bucks on makeup and skincare. Just ask Dollar Tree shoppers who've recently found the same beauty products that Amazon sells for up to $20 cheaper on the store's shelves. Read on to learn the best bargains, from Twist shampoo to Covergirl lipstick.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More.

1 Twist Shampoo and Conditioner

Since they showed up on Dollar Tree shelves, TikTokers have been swooning over these curly hair-care products from the brand Twist.

The most popular seem to be the ultra-hydrating co-wash and the conditioner, which retail for $12.50 and $6.50, respectively, on Amazon—compared to just $1.25 at Dollar Tree, of course.

"This has made my life so much better and my hair so much more manageable because it looks beautiful," wrote one happy Amazon customer of the co-wash. "It feels beautiful and it doesn't take forever to condition it."

In reviewing the conditioner, another satisfied shopper said, "I have fine 3B curls that react to humidity badly… I can't believe how well this conditioner works… It's smooth and my hair just soaks it up. It rinses cleanly, leaving my curls soft and bouncy."

Esthetician and shopping influencer Indira Newton (@indirathecleanqueen) also found the Twist leave-in conditioner at Dollar Tree ($5 on Amazon), while @momingthisshiz grabbed the styling cream, which is currently out of stock on both Amazon and Walmart but is normally $17.

2 Rimmel Jelly Bronzer

On a recent trip to Dollar Tree, shopping influencer Alexandria Lynn (@alexandriashoppingfinds) found a slew of brand-name makeup products hiding in unmarked packaging.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

First up, she showed her followers a jelly bronzer from Rimmel London, which is more than $5 on Amazon and more than $7 from Walmart.

TikToker @lookatleah also found this at Dollar Tree and, in a review of the product, said it "blends like a dream" and "looks amazing."

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Share 18 Must-Grab Travel Items for $1.25.

3 Mop Conditioner

Ready to save the big bucks? This volumizing hair conditioner from the brand Mop goes for $25 on Amazon, a far cry from the $1.25 price tag at Dollar Tree, where @budget.bargainista recently found it.

The conditioner is lemongrass-scented and made for fine hair. Customers on Amazon seem most impressed with how lightweight it is.

4 Covergirl Melting Pout Lipstick

Lynn also snagged a Melting Pout Lipstick from Covergirl in navy blue. The hue is not for everyone, but it's worth noting that the same product is nearly $7 on Amazon.

Fellow shopping influencer Stacy Bazilchuck (@StacyBazilchuck) found the Melting Pout lipsticks in the gel versions in navy blue and ruby red. "This is stunning," she said while testing the latter color. "I like how they kind of stay in place, but they're still, like, shiny."

5 Rimmel Liner + Liquid Lipstick

Bazilchuck also reviewed Rimmel London's Lip Art Graphic Liner + Liquid Lipstick. She found them in unmarked packaging at Dollar Tree, but they're on Amazon for $5.

Again, she tried out a blue and a deep red, preferring the second shade. "These are very easy to work with, and they seem to just glide onto the lips," she told her followers.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shopper Finds 25 Target Dupes for $1.25.

6 Maybelline Green Edition Tinted Oil

This vegan tinted oil from Maybelline has a lot of selling points: It works like a weightless foundation while offering buildable coverage and adjustable shades; it can be used as a primer under other makeup; and it's formulated with nourishing jojoba and marula oils.

Though it's only about $3.50 on Amazon, every penny counts, which is why Lynn was excited to find it for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

7 Revlon Candid Foundation

Finally, TikToker @marissainthemidwest found this Revlon Candid Foundation at her local Dollar Tree.

It's $5 on Amazon, where one reviewer wrote: "I have used this product for years and love it. Coverage is just right, feels like my own skin, lasts all day never creasing. The color matches perfectly. I'm 65 and hope this never discontinues on Amazon where it's the best price."

Based on that last sentence, we're guessing this shopper hasn't heard about Dollar Tree's prices!