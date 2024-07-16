Shopper Shares 13 Target Beauty Dupes "You Probably Didn't Know About"

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target's beauty department is well-regarded in its own right. Shoppers love the affordable items, the colorful and glossy displays, the partnership with Ulta, and the fun "minis" section that lets them try out different products. But another great thing about the selection is the number of items that are actually dupes for higher-end (and much pricier!) makeup and skincare products. One shopper bets you probably didn't even know they exist, but says they're well worth seeking out. Read on for the best Target beauty dupes.

1 Byoma Milky Toner

Shopper Parker Ewing loves hunting down beauty dupes at Target, and in a recent TikTok video, she tells her followers that they "probably didn't know about" many of them.

First up is this Byoma Hydrating Milky Toner, which she says is a "great dupe" for the Rhode Glazing Milk, a "cult favorite for its hydrating and barrier-boosting properties."

"Byoma's Milky Toner is super hydrating, and you feel it instantly. It's definitely a bit thicker than Rhode's, but they did an amazing job with this product," she explains.

And let's not forget about the price. The Rhode product is $30 for 4.7 fluid ounces, whereas the Byoma dupe is half the price for a slightly larger bottle.

2 Saltair Golden Hour Body Wash

"Saltair just launched their new Golden Hour Body Wash," shares Ewing. "Not only does it have gold shimmer in it, but the scent is a dupe for Ouai's St. Bart's."

The Ouai body wash is available at Target, too. It's $28 for 10 fluid ounces. As for the Saltair dupe, it's about $18 for 17 ounces—and Ewing says she's "literally obsessed with it," and it's the "perfect summer scent, and it's also hydrating on the skin."

3 fine'ry Perfume in the New Rouge

Ewing claims the fine'ry products at Target are some of the "best luxury perfume dupes ever." However, her favorite is the New Rouge Eau de Parfum, a dupe for Baccarat Rouge 540. This high-end scent starts around $200, but the Target dupe is just $35.

4 e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush

"e.l.f.'s Camo Blush truly compares to the incredible pigment of Rare Beauty blushes," says Ewing. "Literally, all you need is the smallest little drop."

The e.l.f. blush is only $7, and while they don't have any shimmer shades, Ewing feels that it's a great alternative to the matte finishes in the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes, which are $23 at Sephora.

5 e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm

Another e.l.f. product Ewing loves is the $4 Squeeze Me Lip Balm (particularly in the grape and vanilla flavors), which is a dupe for the $19 Laneige Lip Glowy Balm.

"The scents are definitely a lot stronger on e.l.f.'s formulas, but they offer the same hydration and glowiness as Laneige's Glowy Balms," she points out.

6 L'Oreal Lumi Liquid Blush

In a separate TikTok video about Target beauty dupes, Ewing gushes over this L'Oreal Lumi Liquid Blush in the shade Glowy Gold Pink, which she says is her new favorite alternative for Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm.

"It's the perfect sunset glowy blush," she says of the $12 L'Oreal product. "It is a thinner formula, so I recommend building it up." But compared to Charlotte Tilbury's $42 price tag, it's worth the extra effort.

Ewing adds that the dupe also reminds her of the Nars Liquid Blush ($32) in the shade Orgasm.

7 Cremo Vintage Suede Body Wash

Regardless of your gender, this men's Cremo Vintage Suede Body Wash is "elite," notes Ewing, who also adds, "The smell reminds me of Santal 33 [from Le Labo]. It is so good."

A 16-ounce bottle of the Cremo body wash is about $10.50, whereas Le Labo's Santal 33 Perfuming Shower Gel is $63 for an eight-ounce bottle.

8 Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand is an influencer darling, but the products aren't cheap. For example, the wildly popular Gloss Balm is $21. However, Maybelline's Lifter Gloss is less than $10 at Target, and Ewing thinks it's a great dupe. She adds that Maybelline has recently added a plumping version to the line.

9 e.l.f. Bronzing Drops

"e.l.f. finally launched their Bronzing Drops in Target," shares Ewing. "They come in three different shades, and they're perfect for blending with makeup or moisturizer for summer. They are both creamy and very lightweight on the skin. And my favorite way to apply them is with my foundation mixed into it."

These will only set you back $12, but the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, which they're a dupe for, are $38.

10 Makeup Revolution Mega Bronzer

In yet another video, Ewing finds even more Target beauty dupes.

"This bronzer by Makeup Revolution is an amazing dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Matte Bronzer," she points out. "It'll last you forever, and it blends really well."

The high-end product is $58, but the Makeup Revolution Mega Bronzer is just $8 at Target.

Additionally, Ewing thinks it's a "pretty good substitute" for Benefit's Hoola Bronzer, which is $36.

11 Pacifca Kale Detox Deep Cleansing Face Wash

"Pacifica Beauty's Kale Detox Cleanser is a good alternative for Youth to the People's super popular Kale Superfood Cleanser," notes Ewing. "It also leaves my face feeling super clean after I use it."

You can grab Pacifica's face wash for $12 at Target, compared to $39 for the high-end brand.

12 Milani Make It Last Setting Spray

Ewing says Milani's Make It Last Setting Spray is "such a good dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I genuinely do not purchase or use any other setting sprays other than this one," she says of the Milani product, which is $16 at Target. A similarly sized bottle of the Charlotte Tilbury spray is $51.

13 e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil

"I have just about every shade of this lip oil, and I've gifted this to people over and over again. It is truly one of my holy grails," says Ewing of the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, which sells for $8 at Target.

She notes that it's a dupe for the $40 Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil.