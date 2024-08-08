Shoppers Are Loving the Latest Target Dollar Spot Finds

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Savvy shoppers know it can be easy to find fantastic deals in any aisle at Target. But every so often, the store's Dollar Spot (formally known as Bullseye's Playground) also comes through with bonafide bargains on products you'll actually want. Now, social media is starting to blow up with some seriously great recent additions that won't break the bank. Read on for the latest Target Dollar Spot finds that shoppers are loving.

RELATED: 8 Things You Should Buy at Walmart Instead of Target.

1 Desktop Water Coolers

Who doesn't love something more when it's in mini-form? Right now, you can score a $5 Desktop Water Cooler from the Target Dollar Spot—a perfect addition to your work-from-home or office setup.

And for five bucks, the product is actually pretty versatile. In a recently posted video, TikTok user Grace Smith (@gracedanielleyt) points out that these can also be used as water coolers for your pets. A commenter noted that some people also fill the cooler with micellar water when they do their makeup.

2 Fridge Lazy Susan

Keeping everything within reach inside your fridge can be easier said than done. Fortunately, TikTok user Tiffany (@everythingwithtiff) says one of the best finds she's had during a recent trip to Target's Dollar Spot is a lazy Susan that can help.

"You know I'm going to pick one of these up because I'm going to put it in my fridge so I can have an aesthetic fridge," she says when showcasing the two-piece set.

In her recently posted video, TikTok user @moneysavingmillenial points out that functional features like stabilizing suction cups and the $5 price tag make it "the best find of the week" in the aisle.

RELATED: Shopper Shares 13 Target Beauty Dupes "You Probably Didn't Know About."

3 Stanley Tumbler Trays

Thanks to their viral status, it now feels like everyone has a Stanley tumbler for toting around their favorite drinks. But if you've ever wanted a snack to go with your beverage, Smith says you might want to pick up an add-on tray from the Dollar Spot to help free up your hands.

4 Sunscreen and Hand Sanitizer Holders

You're more likely to need your hand sanitizer or sunscreen when you're on the go. Why not grab some handy keychain holders for your items from the Target Dollar Spot to make sure you're never without your favorite product?

"This is giving 2008 Bath & Body Works, I'm kind of obsessed," says Smith

5 Mushroom Canisters

The Dollar Spot is also evidently one place in the store where you can score affordable decor. In a July 29 TikTok video, user @thathappytargetchick showcases porcelain mushroom canisters that can be used as convenient containers and festive decor.

Other users agree about the cottagecore piece, with Smith noting in her video that "these would be so cute decorating for fall."

RELATED: Ex-Target Employee Shares Simple Way to Get 10% Off Your Purchase.

6 LED Candles

Candles are always great for setting the mood, but sometimes, you can achieve the same simply by flipping a switch.

According to Smith, Target's bargain aisle sells electronic candles in a variety of fun shapes and colors that she calls "so cute." These can be especially helpful when you're looking for that flickering glow on your porch, patio, or balcony, and the breeze won't cooperate!

7 Cord Organizers

With all the devices you rely on daily, there's a good chance your nightstand or desk is a tangled mess of cables. Thankfully, Tiffany points out there's an affordable cord organizer available at Target in the coveted low-price aisle that is "super cute." Consider this if you need a physical digital detox.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

8 Soap Dispensers

Looking for a bathroom refresh? This week's Dollar Spot finds also include a dual hand soap and lotion dispenser in a variety of colors. According to @moneysavingmillenial, the plastic items look "really good" and have a more sophisticated glass look until you touch them.

"They look really good in terms of quality—and also kind of nice not to have glass in your bathroom if that's where you're putting these kinds of products," the TikToker says.