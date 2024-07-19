Over 3 Million Handheld Steamers Sold at Walmart and Target Are Being Recalled

Whether your kids are trekking dirt and sand inside or you've just hosted a big party, your home is sure to get dirty this summer. But before you pull out that handheld steamer to clean up the next mess, you should check what product model you have on hand, as officials are warning consumers that over three million handheld steamers sold at Walmart and Target are now being recalled after more than 150 reports of burn injuries.

On July 18, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a new recall alert regarding a popular handheld steamer. According to the notice, Michigan-based vacuum cleaner brand Bissell is recalling its Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners from two model series: 39N7 and 2994.

The two handheld steamer models are being recalled because they "can expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard," the alert explains.

So far, Bissell has received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from these products. Out of those, 157 included reports of minor burn injuries.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners," the notice states.

About 3.2 million Bissell handheld steamers are being recalled in the U.S. due to this burn hazard. An additional 355,000 that were sold in Canada are also impacted by the recall.

Consumers may have bought these recalled steamers from several different places. The recall announcement says they were sold nationwide for between $35 and $40 (or $70 for a two-pack) at Walmart and Target stores, as well as other department and home goods stores, from Aug. 2008 through May 2024. You could also have purchased them online from Amazon, Bissell, HSN, and other websites.

The Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners will have the words "STEAM SHOT" or "POWER STEAMER" printed on the side of the product, with the model numbers listed on the product rating label on the bottom. They were sold in a variety of colors, including green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple, and red.

"To remediate the affected products," Bissell says it will offer consumers the choice between a $60 digital credit to be used towards a Bissell.com purchase or a $40 refund. If you own a recalled Bissell handheld steamer, you can follow the instructions on Bissell's website to learn how to register for the recall.

"Please allow up to six weeks to receive your digital credit or four to six weeks to receive your refund," the company advises.

This recall only applies to the Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners model series 39N7 and 2994, according to Bissell's website. The company also warns that "this issue is non-repairable by consumers." They are "asking that all consumers stop using" any recalled products, even if theirs appears to be okay.