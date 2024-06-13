Sunscreen Sold Nationwide Is Being Recalled Over Mold

With summer rolling in, temperatures are heating up and many of us are stocking up on sunscreen to make sure we're fully protected on any beach trips. But before you slather something on to stave off burns, you might want to double-check the products you have on hand. In a new update, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sounded the alarm on a new sunscreen recall.

On June 12, the FDA shared a company notice from Suntegrity Skincare regarding a recall of one of its sunscreen products. The company is voluntarily recalling nine lots of its Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation in multiple shades.

Suntegrity initially issued the recall based on the discovery of a "higher than acceptable microbiological mold count" in some tubes from one lot of its sunscreen foundation. The notice stated that a test indicated the mold developed over time after the product was released.

But "out of an abundance of caution while investigating the situation," the company said it has decided to recall a total of nine lots of the Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation: 115BU, 107IV, 107NU, 109NU, 117BU, 113SA, 114SA, 106BR, and 101MO.

The mold found in some of the sunscreen tubes is part of the Aspergillus sydowii species, which has been linked to several health concerns.

"A topical product that is found to be contaminated with Aspergillus Sydowii could potentially cause an allergic skin reaction and related symptoms. It could also cause a primary fungal skin infection if used on open wounds or sunburned skin," Suntegrity warned in its notice. "If it is introduced into the eye, eye infections may occur."

No adverse reactions have been reported in response to this recall. Still, Suntegrity Skincare is advising consumers to "immediately stop use" of any of the recalled products, which were distributed nationwide in various retail stores and online by the company.

"Suntegrity has notified its distributors, retailers and website customers by email and is arranging for disposal of all recalled products," the alert noted.

Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation is packaged in 2-ounce orange tubes and labeled to "help prevent sunburn." You can also find the product's lot number on the back side of the tube at the top where it's sealed to determine if yours is included in this recall.

If you purchased a recalled product online from Suntegrity Skincare's website or from Amazon via Suntegrity, you should email [email protected] with your order number, product lot number, and name to confirm your purchase.

"After confirmation, you will need to provide proof of disposal of the tube with a photo of the back (showing the lot number) so that you may receive a refund, store credit, or product exchange," Suntegrity explained.

If you purchased a recalled product from a retailer, you can also contact that email if you would like to exchange it for a 5-in-1 Tinted Sunscreen and a free gift.

On the other hand, "If you prefer a store credit, please contact the retailer from whom you originally purchased the product," Suntegrity said. "In either case, you will need to provide proof of disposal of the tube with a photo of the back (showing the lot number) to confirm receipt and processing of these recall instructions."

You should also watch out for any adverse reactions if you've used the recalled Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation—especially if you're immunocompromised, as these individuals need to be treated medically if they develop a primary skin infection due to mold from the Aspergillus species.

"Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this over-the-counter sunscreen drug product," Suntegrity stated in its notice.