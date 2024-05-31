Woman Tests 10 Sunscreens and Finds 3 That Actually Work

If your weekend plans include bathing suits, beach toys, or inflatable pool rafts, then you'll want to add "pick up sunscreen" to the to-do list. In fact, many experts would argue that sunscreen is the most important product in your skincare toolbox. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, applying sunscreen daily can decrease your risk of melanoma by 50 percent. But with so many options out there, how do you pick the best one?

As a kid, your sunscreen brand of choice may have been Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, or Coppertone. Over the years, skincare companies like Neutrogena and CeraVe have produced their own sun protection formulas. And now, makeup brands are getting in on the action, too.

With the UV index now in full force, TikToker and skincare influencer Loan Vu (@loanvu_uk) put 10 sunscreens from different brands to the ultimate test. In a slideshow that has amassed 47 million views, Vu sampled 10 sunscreens to see which products have the best UV protection and the best value for money based on performance.

Her test trial included Biore UV Aqua Rich, AHC SPF 50 Pure Mild Sun Cream, Isdin Fusion Water Magic SPF 50, Mistine Aqua SPF 50, Parasola UV CUT Spray SPF 50, Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk, L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Clinical Spf 50+ Daily High UV Protection Face Sunscreen, EHD SPF 50+ Sunscreen Cream, La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid, and Winona Sunblock Milk Sunscreen SPF 48.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The TikTok slideshow begins with a photo of Vu's legs separated into sections with red and black tape. Each exposed section of her leg features a generous pump of sunscreen; a text overlay includes the brand name as well as a product photo.

After spending time in the sun, Vu snapped a post-test photo without the tape so users could see which products held up best against the sun. While parts of Vu's legs look almost untouched by the sun's rays, other applied areas are noticeably darker.

Using an emoji ranking system, Vu said she was pleased with AHC SPF 50 Pure Mild Sun Cream, Mistine Aqua SPF 50, Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk, and Winona Sunblock Milk Sunscreen SPF 48.

However, Vu deemed the sunscreens by EHD, L'Oreal, and La Roche-Posay most effective. Not only did the products successfully protect her skin from harmful UV rays, but they all earned Vu's recommendation stamp.

Of the two products, Vu gave a special shoutout to the La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid and L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Clinical Spf 50+ Daily High UV Protection Face Sunscreen.

The La Roche-Posay sunscreen is a fast-absorbing fluid formula with a matte finish. In another sunscreen TikTok review, Vu noted that it's great for hyperpigmented skin and doesn't leave a greasy or "hyper shine" afterlook.

"A big yes from me," she said.

The L'Oreal sunscreen product is infused with Vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps prevent dark spots. It also has SPF 50, which gives the skin optimal sun protection.

Vu's TikTok has racked up thousands of comments. One user agreed with her test, writing, "I need the EDH sunscreen."

"Girly fr sacrificed herself for us," praised another.

"Thank u for sacrificing ur skin for our knowledge," reads another comment.

Another La Roche-Posay customer chimed in, sharing that the sunscreen is "good for oily skin bcz it'll leave matte look."