8 Best Mineral Sunscreens for Your Face, According to Dermatologists

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

If there's one thing your skincare routine can't live without, it's sunscreen. Not only does this protect your skin from harmful UV rays and, in turn, cancer, but it can also help prevent premature signs of aging, such as wrinkling, discoloration, and uneven skin tone and texture. For those with sensitive skin, mineral sunscreens for your face are often considered preferable over chemical sunscreens.

"These act by reflecting light rather than absorbing light and breaking down as with organic chemical sunscreen products," explains Serena Mraz, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Solano Dermatology and Associates.

"Mineral sunscreens act as a broad-spectrum protective film that reflects and deflects rays away from the skin, physically blocking the sun away from the face," says Rachel Lozina, a master esthetician, oncology esthetician, and the founder of Blue Water Spa. "It acts instantaneously and has less known topical side effects such as eczema, dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis."

Lozina adds that mineral sunscreen (also known as physical sunscreen) is ideally suited for sensitive skin types. If you've experienced unpleasant reactions to sunscreen or skincare ingredients in the past, she says that sticking to mineral-based products made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide may help soothe your symptoms going forward.

"Reapplication of sunscreen on the face is the best way to prevent dangerous cancers and aging from happening, so it's best to re-apply every two hours, especially if you're sweating," she says. "Don't forget your shoulders, neck, ears and hairline, especially if you're not wearing a hat!"

Wondering which mineral sunscreens to buy before summer sets in? These are the top eight products for your face recommended by dermatologists, estheticians, and skinfluencers.

Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

1 HH Brightening Serum + SPF Drops

Helen M. Torok, MD, medical director of the Trillium Creek Dermatology Center, recommends HH Science's Brightening Serum + SPF Drops SPF 50.

"This innovative light-textured, clean brightening serum doubles as skincare and provides chemical-free, 100-percent mineral broad-spectrum coverage protecting against both UVA and UVB rays," she shares.

She adds that it "contains the highest percentage available of finely milled 25 percent zinc oxide, so it goes on sheer and protects the skin instantly upon application by creating a physical barrier between the skin and the sun's rays."

Torok says that these SPF serum drops contain a potent blend of antioxidants that calm, soothe, hydrate, nourish, and fortify and strengthen the skin microbiome by maintaining moisture levels.

"I love recommending this multi-tasking serum to my patients as they can get lightweight hydration, SPF protection, and the age-defying benefits of clinical strength ascorbic acid and the skin-nourishing and protecting benefits from the potent antioxidant blend all in one simple step every morning," she tells Best Life.

$99 at HH Science Buy Now

2 LĀ SOL Clear Sunscreen

Jeanette M. Black, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and a fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologic surgeon, says her top mineral sunscreen pick is LĀ SOL Clear Sunscreen SPF 30.

"LĀ SOL Clear Sunscreen is a 100 percent non-nano zinc oxide-based sunscreen with an elegant formulation that applies clearly on the skin without the white overcast that can be seen with many other mineral-based sunscreens," she says. "I've loved using LĀ SOL Clear Zinc Sunscreen and recommended it to my patients as well."

$32.99 at Amazon Buy Now

3 Elta MD UV AOX Mist Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

Lozina says she has several favorite mineral sunscreens, but she often recommends Elta MD UV AOX Mist Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 to clients.

"I love this sunscreen (and anything by Elta MD). It's a great mineral spray sunscreen that dries sheer, is enriched with antioxidants, and is perfect for all skin types to wear on a daily basis," she shares.

$34.20 at Amazon Buy Now

4 Seaweed Bath Co. Invisible Mineral SPF 50

Mraz recommends Seaweed Bath Co. Invisible Mineral SPF 50, which she says provides the benefits of a soothing zinc oxide base without leaving a white cast.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"This sunscreen is clear and great for most skin types as well as men and women alike. It is unique among zinc oxide-containing sunscreen products in that it contains not only a very sheer zinc oxide but also bisabolol, antioxidant vitamins, and potent seaweed extracts, which work favorably with the elegantly formulated zinc oxide," she tells Best Life.

"These unique ingredients take down and prevent inflammation and also provide anti-oxidant and anti-aging effects to the skin while simultaneously cleaning up inflammatory reactive oxygen species which worsen sensitivity," she adds.

Mraz recommends pairing this with the brand's Sheer Mineral Sensitive Spray. She describes this as "a unique zinc oxide mineral sunscreen in a spray form." She adds, "This is great for moving targets such as children, large areas of application, and difficult-to-reach areas."

$29.99 at Amazon Buy Now

5 DRMTLGY Day Dream SPF 40

Zion Ko Lamm, MD, a board-certified internal medicine specialist and social media "skinfluencer," recently shared some of her favorite mineral sunscreens on TikTok. "During this pregnancy, I tested just about every mineral sunscreen I can get my hands on," she said.

Among her preferred products is DRMTLGY Day Dream SPF 40. While demonstrating the product's invisible finish, the doctor said the product contains 17 percent zinc oxide, along with glycerin and bioflavonoids. "There is a tinted mineral version as well, which is also fire," she wrote in the caption.

$30.60 at Amazon Buy Now

6 Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

Lamm also recommends Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides. The product was designed to smooth, brighten, moisturize, and serve as a makeup base.

Made with 21.7 percent non-nano zinc oxide, it also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and allantoin—an ingredient used to soothe minor skin irritations such as scrapes, dry spots, and burns.

Lamm adds that it comes in a "peachy pink hue" but says she "wouldn't call it tinted." Choose from three tones to match your own complexion.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

7 Colorescience Brush-On Mineral Powder Sunscreen

For anyone looking to skip a step between skincare and makeup, Lozina recommends Colorescience Brush-On Mineral Powder Sunscreen.

"This is a great brush-on sunscreen that is super convenient, especially for the beach. It's SPF 50 and prevents the sun from permeating simply by reflecting rays away from your face," she explains. "I also love the subtle tint which you can match to your skin tone; you can use it by itself or with your makeup. And it's ideal for sensitive or acne-prone skin."

$65.55 at Amazon Buy Now

8 SkinBetter Science Sunbetter TONE SMART SPF 68 Sunscreen Compact

Lozina often recommends SkinBetter Science Sunbetter TONE SMART SPF 68 Sunscreen Compact, which provides both high-SPF sun protection and the beautifying and blending glow of a tinted primer.

"This easy-to-apply compact SPF glides on your face with ease," says Lozina, noting that it's also available as a non-tinted compact.

$65 at skinbetter Buy Now