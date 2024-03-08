13 Best Under-Eye Patches for Wrinkles, According to Skincare Pros

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The eyes might be the windows to the soul, but the under-eye area is equally as important. This sensitive segment of skin is prone to all sorts of things, from puffiness and discoloration to fine lines and volume loss. Fortunately, if you collect a few of the best under-eye patches—and deploy them when needed—you can mitigate these concerns. Plus, they're a fun self-care moment to treat yourself on a lazy day. Keep reading for skincare pros' favorite picks. No matter your goal, there's an eye patch for you.

The Best Under-Eye Patches for Your Every Need

1. Best Under-Eye Patches for Dark Circles

Arbonne Awakening Gold-Colored Eye Masks With Caffeine

$54 per pack of 60 pairs

Dark circles are the bane of our existence, and while skincare can't eliminate them, it can help minimize their appearance. Christina Uzzardi, esthetician and founder of Cheeks+Co, suggests these affordable gold patches from Arbonne.

"They feel great and really do de-puff and lighten the dark circles," she says. "That makes them great before an event and for the morning after an epic night out."

The key ingredient here is niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that has a moisturizing and brightening effect. The vegan patches also include caffeine, which can decrease puffiness and perk up the skin. Antioxidants via berry extracts reduce skin damage and may even improve hydration and decrease inflammation. You can chill these patches in the refrigerator to make them even more refreshing; leave them on for 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Best Under-Eye Patches for Puffiness

Grace & Stella Blue Eye Mask

$30 per pack of 24 pairs

Puffy eyes are caused by fluid retention, which can be due to many things, from not getting enough sleep to eating too many salty foods to allergies. Slapping on one of these eye masks can tone things down considerably.

"With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, they really help with anti-aging, puffy eyes, and keeping the skin hydrated," says Rachel Lozina, licensed esthetician and founder of Blue Water Spa.

Apply them fresh from the fridge to boost their effects—and leave them on for up to 20 minutes.

3. Best Eye Patches for Wrinkles

Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches Singleae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

$23 per pack of one

Many under-eye patches hydrate the under-eye area enough to reduce the appearance of wrinkles in the short term—but it takes a special patch to create long-term improvements.

For that, "Look for patches that contain ingredients like retinol, peptides, or antioxidants, which can help to stimulate collagen production and improve the appearance of wrinkles," says Bart Kachniarz, MD, plastic surgeon at Belcerna Plastic Surgery.

One of his favorites is this luxe option created by biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader. The patches contain Bader's Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8), a patented technology developed using research on skin healing and tissue repair, plus hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Leave them on for 20 minutes.

4. Best Eye Masks for Sensitive Skin

Shangpree Marine Energy Eye Mask

$25 per pack of 30 pairs

If you have sensitive skin, you'll want to choose a fragrance-free under-eye mask with soothing ingredients (sometimes scented products can cause irritation). This one has spirulina and pearl extract, both of which ease irritation and improve brightness. It gets its name from the ten marine extracts inside that boost hydration. Apply the mask for 20 minutes.

"I have sensitive skin/eyes and have never had an issue with [these] patches," wrote one reviewer. "Very relaxing and soothing to the skin. I feel more plumped and invigorated after using it," said another.

5. Best Brightening Under-Eye Patches

Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask

$50 per pack of 5 pairs

Hyaluronic acid, algae extract, and chamomile extract combine to deliver a brightened and radiant effect with these under-eye patches.

"These are amazing for brightening, depuffing, and soothing the under eye, targeting the different aspects of dark circles," says Uzzardi. "Ten to 15 minutes of these masks makes me look like I got eight hours of sleep."

The masks were created by celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, who says her clients use them when they can't come for an in-person treatment.

"Feels like a true spa treatment, smooths, de-puffs, and wakes up my under-eyes," wrote one shopper.

6. Best Organic Under-Eye Patches

Credo Clean Circle Lights On Brightening Eye Mask

$26 per pack of 30 pairs

Credo is known for its clean beauty products, including this under-eye patch. It includes red algae for hydration, vitamin C for brightening, and caffeine for reducing inflammation.

"I love that this is intended to dissolve in hot water, which can reduce waste from beauty products over time," says Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Philadelphia.

"I love using this eye mask in the morning while I'm getting ready. It brightens and hydrates and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin," wrote one reviewer.

7. Best Under-Eye Patches According to Dermatologists

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

$55 per pack of 30 pairs

Ilyas recommends this product from Peter Thomas Roth for wrinkles and hydration.

"Although they may not address the muscular component of crow feet from the movement of the skin, they can hydrate the skin around the eyes to reduce the appearance of fine lines and the crepey quality of the skin," she says. "By infusing the surface of the skin with hydration, the supple quality can appear to soften fine lines and wrinkles."

The gels have hydrating hyaluronic acid, de-puffing caffeine, and softening marshmallow root extract. Altogether, you get a well-rounded patch that works for most concerns—and is dermatologist-approved.

8. Most Viral Under-Eye Patches

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

$50 per pack of 30 pairs

This brand exclusively sells sheet masks and eye gels with designs that were practically made for social media—so it's no surprise they went viral.

However, Mila Davis, esthetician at Skin to Smile, says the brand's eye patches are worth the hype. "They include the two ingredients that you should be looking for when purchasing an eye mask to improve dark circles: caffeine and hyaluronic acid," she shares.

They also work faster than other eye patches on the market—the instructions say to leave them on for just five minutes, although you could do longer if you want—which makes them great for speeding up your routine.

9. Best Under-Eye Patches Under $10

Tiepetly Under Eye Masks

$9.99 per pack of 60 pairs

The best under-eye patches don't need to be pricy to be effective.

"These eye masks contain green tea, which is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory," says Davis. "Additionally, it has hydrating properties and brightening effects, and, because of its small caffeine content, also serves to de-puff and reduce dark circles under the eyes."

Even better: Each patch comes out to just 15 cents—so you can use them guilt-free whenever you want and not just on special occasions.

"Couldn't believe how well these patches work, visible improvement to my under eye area on first use, smoothed out bags and wrinkles with no smarting or irritation," wrote one happy customer.

10. Best Under-Eye Patches for Skin Elasticity

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

$115 per pack of 8 pairs

Skin elasticity naturally decreases as we age, and improving it is a tough call for skincare. However, these patches offer serious results.

"Although this mask is a bit pricey, it has a unique ingredient, hexapeptide, which has been touted as a non-invasive alternative to Botox," says Davis. "This ingredient can bind water to the skin and restore the skin's natural water barrier, improving dry skin and improving skin elasticity."

The mask also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and rosehip. "Rosehip helps to tighten pores and brighten skin, while hyaluronic acid is used to stimulate collagen and elastin production," Davis adds. "With this powerful trio of ingredients, the benefits of the eye mask can be seen almost immediately."

11. Best Reusable Under-Eye Patches

Dieux Skin Forever Eye Mask

$25 for one reusable mask

To minimize waste, try these reusable eye masks.

"Put a gel, serum, or cream under them to encourage the products to sink into the skin for maximum efficacy," says Michael Crumm, celebrity esthetician and co-host of the podcast Beauty Curious. Because the patches don't have their own product on them, you can use one that best suits your skincare concerns (the brand outlines a few it likes best here).

You put the patches on top for 10 to 20 minutes, wash them with hand soap, and store them in the original tin. "The fun green-blue color makes them soothing to look at, too!" Crumm adds.

12. Best Under-Eye Patches for Hydration

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

$26 per pack of 6 pairs

The hyaluronic acid in these patches eases dry skin and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But that's not all that's inside: There's also calendula extract, which de-puffs; camu-camu extract, which brightens, and aloe leaf extract, which cools and soothes.

The patch has three layers—one that delivers the ingredients, another that keeps the mask in place, and a top layer that helps retain heat and prevent evaporation.

"After first using these patches, I was shocked at how hydrated my eye area felt and was also pleased that they stuck to my face so well instead of falling off like many eye patches," says Crumm.

13. Best Retinol Under-Eye Patches

Murad Dr. Zion X Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks

$42 per pack of 5 pairs

Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, is the only skincare ingredient proven to truly reverse signs of aging. It increases cell turnover on the outer layers of the skin, leaving a smoother complexion in its wake.

If you want this effect on your under-eye area, try Murad's eye mask. It includes the brand's Retinol Tri-Active Technology, which is gentler than other retinol, as well as brightening passion fruit extract and firming blue agave.

Take note, though, that retinol can be intense for the sensitive skin under the eyes. "I actually don't recommend retinol eye patches because the area under the eye is so delicate that utilizing retinol patches can cause more irritation than benefits," says Lozina. Talk to your dermatologist before using.

How to Apply Under-Eye Patches Effectively

Applying under-eye patches is easy! First, Anju Methil, MBBS, DVD, MD, a dermatologist with Clinic Spots, suggests washing your face, especially the area around the under eyes. "This ensures optimal patch adherence and avoids trapping dirt or bacteria," she says.

Then, place the patches directly under the eyes, adhering to the curvature of the area. Leave them on as directed on the package; typically, around 15 to 20 minutes. You'll likely need to keep your face upright to ensure the patches don't fall off.

Once you're done, remove the patches and pat in any remaining serum. "Don't rinse the area unless the instructions specify," says Methil. You want the product to continue to work its magic on the skin.

How Do I Know Which Under-Eye Patch Is Right for Me?

To choose the best under-eye mask for you, you'll want to consider your specific skin concerns. Then, look for a mask that contains ingredients that might ease those issues. For example, if you're dealing with puffiness, find a patch with caffeine, cucumber extract, or green tea, which have mild vasoconstrictive properties that can bring down puffing, says Methil.

Or, if you'd like to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, opt for a mask with hydrating hyaluronic acid or peptides; for something stronger, try retinol (but consult with your dermatologist first, as this can be too intense for some people).

Then, decide if you'd prefer a reusable or single-use product. "I'm skeptical about reusable eye patches—they tend to offer a temporary cooling effect rather than addressing issues like dark circles, hollowing, or hydration," says Vee Mistry, celebrity facialist and holistic skin expert. However, if you're concerned about your environmental footprint, they might be for you.

Last, you'll need to note your budget. While some luxury eye patches get serious props from dermatologists and estheticians, they're not feasible for everyone. And because the best skincare product is the one you actually use, it's best to choose something in your price range that you'll be able to apply regularly.

Ultimately, you'll want to select the best under-eye mask for you based on your unique skincare needs and concerns. If you need help, dial your derm. For more skincare and beauty secrets, visit Best Life again soon.