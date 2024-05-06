 Skip to content
Wellness

Planters Nuts Are Being Recalled Over Possible Listeria, FDA Says

The affected products were sold at Dollar Tree and Publix in five different states.

By Kali Coleman
May 6, 2024
Your pantry is likely stocked with your favorite snacks, but you might want to think twice before grabbing one of your standbys. According to a new release posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain lots of Planters nuts are now being recalled over concerns that they could be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.

On May 3, the FDA shared a company announcement from Hormel Foods Sales, LLC. In the release, Hormel said that it is "voluntarily recalling a limited number" of two Planters products: Honey Roasted Peanuts and Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts.

These nuts are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the alert stated, noting that healthy individuals may also get sick from Listeria and suffer symptoms "such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea."

According to the FDA, people infected with Listeria may start seeing symptoms within a few hours after eating contaminated food—but it could take as long as two to three days after.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to this Planters recall so far.

"Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority," Hormel said in its notice. "A full investigation is currently under way to determine the potential source of the contamination."

The recalled Planters product were produced at one of Hormel's facilities in April. The affected Honey Roasted Peanuts were sold in 4-ounce packages with the "Best if Used By Date" of April 11, 2025, and a UPC of 2900002097.

The recalled Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts, on the other hand, were sold in 8.75-ounce cans with the "Best if Used By Date" of April 5, 2026, and a UPC of 2900001621. On these cans, the "Best if Used By Date" should be located on the bottom, and the UPC code can be found on the side of the can.

"No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of Planters brand products are included in this recall," Hormel said in its announcement.

Currently, this limited recall is expected to affect consumers in five states. The recalled products were shipped to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia, and to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina.

"All retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified," Hormel noted. "If a consumer has this product, they can discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund."

