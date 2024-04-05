Supplement Recalled Over "Poisonous Plant" Ingredient, FDA Warns

If your daily routine consists of taking supplements to better your health, you need to be aware of the potential risks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has long warned consumers that the agency does not have the authority to approve dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they're put on the market—meaning sometimes the risks aren't revealed until after you've already taken them. Thankfully, the FDA monitors products being sold, which has now led to a new recall on an herbal supplement.

In an April 4 press release, the FDA shared an announcement from World Green Nutrition, Inc., concerning a recall. According to the alert, the company is recalling its Green Elv Nutrition branded Elv Control Herbal Supplements.

The recalled supplements come in white, 90-count capsule bottles with blue lids, and feature any of the following batch numbers: N1082701 (EXP: 050328), GESPM240622 (EXP: 071324), GESPM300622 (EXP:071324), GESPM050722 (EXP:071324), 190620230009B (EXP:061928), 190620231573678B (EXP:062828) and 280620231573678BA (EXP:062828).

"The product Elv Control Herbal Supplement 90 capsules under recall is only sold through authorized distributors and not through e-commerce platforms or in physical stores, since World Green Nutrition does not make sales through these means and they are not authorized sales channels," the company stated in its release.

According to the announcement, random testing done by the FDA uncovered the "presence of yellow oleander" in this product.

Yellow oleander is a "poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America," and those who consume it can experience "adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal," the alert explained.

If you've consumed poisonous yellow oleander, you may experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, and arrhythmia.

World Green Nutrition has not received any reports of illnesses related to the consumption of its Elv Control Herbal Supplements so far, but people are still being urged not to consume any of the affected products.

"Consumers who have purchased the recalled lots of Elv Control Herbal Supplement 90 capsules can return them to the place where they made their purchase to obtain an exchange for another product marketed by the company or dispose of the product," the announcement added. "Finally, it is important to mention that for the exchange to be valid, it is necessary that the product corresponds to the one sold by World Green Nutrition, Inc., since in the case of apocryphal or pirated products that have been acquired outside the network from authorized distributors, they cannot be exchanged for other products."

This is not the first recall from World Green Nutrition this year. In fact, the latest alert is an expansion of a recall the company initiated back in January. At that time, World Green Nutrition announced that it was recalling its Elv Alipotec branded Mexican Tejocote Root Supplements, also due to the presence of yellow oleander.

The FDA is warning consumers that it is concerned more products containing toxic yellow oleander are still on the market. As the agency explains on its website, a Sept. 2023 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that several tejocote root products were actually toxic yellow oleander.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Following this report, the FDA initiated an investigation to test tejocote root products for yellow oleander—which resulted in the aforementioned recalls.

"FDA analysis has determined that certain dietary supplements labeled as tejocote (Crataegus mexicana) root or Brazil seed are adulterated because they were tested and found to be substituted with yellow oleander (Thevetia peruviana), a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America and a toxic substance of concern to public health officials," the agency stated. "In other words, the tested products that were labeled as tejocote or Brazil seed are actually toxic yellow oleander."

