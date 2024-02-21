Vitamin D Supplement Is Being Recalled—Serious Side Effects Possible, FDA Warns

Getting out in the sun is a good way to promote vitamin D production in your body, but many of us try to boost this much-needed nutrient via supplements. Older adults who don't get enough sun exposure turn to this option, but supplements are often recommended for much younger folks as well. Supplements can provide additional protection against vitamin D deficiency and rickets in infants, bolstering the amount they already get from breast milk or formula. However, one of these vitamin D supplements has now been recalled due to being a "super potent dose."

RELATED: Walmart and Costco Shoppers, Take Caution: Multiple Recalls for Listeria.

Nordic Naturals voluntarily recalled one lot of Nordic Naturals Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid, 0.76 fl. oz (22.5 mL), 400 IU (10mcg) D3, according to a Feb. 19 notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product is used as a dietary supplement for infants up to 12 months of age. (Vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 are both often referred to as "vitamin D," but D3 is the main source for humans, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.)

The recall was initiated after a "manufacturing error" led to an "elevated level of Vitamin D3 dosage," which is also known as a super potent dose, the FDA notice says. Too much vitamin D3 can cause serious side effects in babies.

"Prolonged use of the recalled Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid could potentially lead to elevated vitamin D levels, resulting in vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, and inability to thrive in infants," the recall notice reads.

As of the Feb. 19 notice, Nordic Naturals hadn't received any reports of adverse events related to the products.

RELATED: Major New Recall of Robitussin Cough Syrup for "Contamination," FDA Warns.

Nordic Naturals informed distributors, retailers, and customers of the recall via email, also arranging for a return of the products. The recall affects approximately 3,800 units, the notice states, one-fifth of which have already been returned by retailers. Recalled products have a lot number of 234909 and an expiration date of Dec. 2025. (You can find the lot number on the back of the box and on the bottle itself.)ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Nordic Naturals prioritizes consumer safety, reaffirming its dedication to quality products," the company said in a statement in the recall notice. "We are swiftly removing the recalled item from the market to safeguard the health and well-being of our customers."

The Mayo Clinic stresses the importance of giving babies only the recommended amount of any liquid vitamin D to avoid side effects, but vitamin D toxicity can also occur in adults who take large doses. Too much vitamin D causes a calcium buildup in the blood, and can lead to nausea and vomiting, weakness, and frequent urination, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can also progress to kidney problems and bone pain.

For questions about the recent recall, customers can contact Nordic Naturals by email at [email protected] or by phone at 888-294-7440, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST).

If you have a recalled product at home and notice your child showing any symptoms, the FDA also asks that you report them to the MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program and contact your doctor or healthcare provider.