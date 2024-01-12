Quaker Is Recalling Chewy Bars, Oatmeal, Cap'n Crunch Cereal, and More, FDA Warns

Quaker Oats has been a household name for decades. In fact, we've been trusting the smiling face of the "Quaker man" for nearly 150 years. However, just last month, the company recalled several different kinds of granola bars and cereal—and now, even more products are being pulled from shelves. In addition to Chewy bars, Quaker Oats is now recalling certain oatmeal flavors, Cap'n Crunch cereal, and more, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said this week. Read on to find out which products are being recalled and why.

Quaker products could be contaminated with Salmonella.

In a Dec. 15, 2023, FDA recall notice, the Quaker Oats Company announced that specific granola bars and granola cereals were being pulled due to potential Salmonella contamination. The products were sold in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. Customers who purchased affected Chewy Granola Bars were told to throw them away.

According to the FDA, Salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections, particularly in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It can affect people who are otherwise healthy and cause "fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," the agency says.

Salmonella also can enter the bloodstream—although this is rare—and cause severe illnesses like infections of the arteries, inflammation of the heart valves (endocarditis), and arthritis.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Two kinds of instant oatmeal are now part of the recall.

Perhaps Quaker's most well-known product is its oatmeal, and two varieties are now part of the recall, per a Jan. 11 update posted by the FDA.

If you regularly buy Cap'n Crunch instant Oatmeal or Cap'n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal, you'll want to double-check the packaging for those with "Best Before" dates between Jan. 11 and Oct. 1.

According to the FDA, these products were also sold in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.

Cereal is being pulled, too.

The updated recall also includes several cereals, all of which have Best Before dates between Jan. 11 and either October or July of this year.

Affected cereals include several flavors of the popular Cap'n Crunch cereal, namely the Cap'n Crunch OOPS! All Berries, Cap'n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal, and Cap'n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal.

Gamesa Marias Cereal is part of the recall, too, as are different flavors of the Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal, and the Quaker Oatmeal Squares. A full list of recalled products—with packaging size, universal product codes (UPCs), and Best Before dates—can be found in the FDA notice.

More granola bars are now included in the recall.

The updated recall notice lists several more types of Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, specifically the Fruity Fun variety in Splendid Strawberry and Amazing Apple flavors, and yogurt bars in the strawberry and blueberry flavors.

Cereal bars are potentially contaminated as well: the Cap'n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar; Cap'n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack; Cap'n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar; and Cap'n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars are all listed.

A handful of other products were recalled, too.

In addition to other recalled items, Quaker Oats is pulling Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars and one of its popular snack mix varieties, Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix).

The Gatorade protein bars were sold individually as well as in packages of six and 12. The Munchies mix was sold in a 0.875-ounce bag.

If you have any of these at home, throw them out.

According to a recall notice on Quaker Oats' website, the recall does not affect Quaker Oats, Quaker Instant Oats, Quaker Grits, Quaker Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Flour, and Quaker Rice Snacks.

Not sure if your purchases are part of the recall? You can find out by using your smartphone to scan the SmartLabel QR code on the product's packaging or search for specific items using SmartLabel's search feature.

If you find that your cereal or granola bars are recalled, the FDA asks that you dispose of them. You can also request a reimbursement from Quaker Oats via the recall page.

