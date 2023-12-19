Wellness

TGI Fridays Chicken Bites Recalled After Hard Plastic Pieces Found Inside

The move affects more than 26,000 pounds of the frozen product.

By Zachary Mack
December 19, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Zachary Mack
December 19, 2023

Pulling something out of the freezer can often be the simplest solution when you have a sudden craving or need to prepare a meal in a pinch. Sometimes, the convenient products are at-home versions of your go-to order from one of your favorite restaurants. But if you've recently restocked on frozen items at the grocery store, you might want to take note. That's because officials warn TGI Fridays Chicken Bites have been recalled after hard plastic pieces were found inside the items.

RELATED: 2 Teas Recalled for "Hidden Drug Ingredients," FDA Warns.

On Dec. 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Arkansas-based Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. was pulling its TGI Fridays Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites produced under the fast-casual restaurant chain's brand from store shelves. The move will affect 26,550 pounds of product shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The affected items come packaged in 15-ounce containers and are marked with the lot code KL3K03 and a "best by" date of 12/26/2024 on the side of the box. Impacted items also have the establishment number "P-20287" printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the agency's notice, the firm said it discovered a problem with the item after it received customer complaints. In this case, consumers said they found pieces of "clear, hard plastic" under the breading of the chicken bites.

FSIS says that there have been no reported injuries or illnesses related to the recalled chicken bites so far. However, the agency is concerned that recalled products could still be in consumers' freezers.

Anyone who purchased the affected items is urged not to consume them and to instead throw them away or return them to their place of purchase. The agency also says that anyone concerned they may have been injured or become ill from ingesting products should immediately seek medical attention.

This also isn't the only time recently that foreign objects have found their way into consumer food and beverage products. Last month, United Packers, LLC announced it was recalling nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange packed in 12-ounce cans sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. The company cited "potential foreign material" contamination in cans for its decision.

And on Nov. 4, FSIS announced that meat processing company Tyson was pulling 30,000 pounds of "fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patty product," also known as "Fun Nuggets," from stores across nine states. According to the agency, the company became aware of the problem after a customer notified them of a "minor oral injury" caused by small metal pieces in the product.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
Latest News
  • woman frustrated over bank account
    woman frustrated over bank account
    Smarter Living

    Woman Loses $33,000 to Bank Scam

    She missed certain red flags.

  • 23andme dna testing kit
    23andme dna testing kit
    Smarter Living

    The Hidden Dangers of Using 23andMe

    A former FBI agent urges caution.

  • A group of Alaska Airlines baggage handlers taking a break mid day on the tarmac at the Honolulu airport.
    A group of Alaska Airlines baggage handlers taking a break mid day on the tarmac at the Honolulu airport.
    Travel

    Alaska Airlines Raises Baggage Fees

    Experts warn other carriers will follow.

  • A close up of someone holding up a box of TGI Fridays Honey BBQ boneless chicken bites in a supermarket freezer section
    A close up of someone holding up a box of TGI Fridays Honey BBQ boneless chicken bites in a supermarket freezer section
    Wellness

    TGI Fridays Chicken Bites Recalled

    Hard plastic pieces were found inside the items.

  • lady hands holding a bright red orange prescription medication pill bottle.
    lady hands holding a bright red orange prescription medication pill bottle.
    Wellness

    4 Drug Shortages That May Affect You in 2024

    Is your prescription on the list?

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt at a PaleyFest "9-1-1" event in 2019
    Jennifer Love Hewitt at a PaleyFest "9-1-1" event in 2019
    Entertainment

    Jennifer Love Hewitt on "Unrecognizable" Pic

    A recent Instagram post confused her followers.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.