TGI Fridays Chicken Bites Recalled After Hard Plastic Pieces Found Inside

Pulling something out of the freezer can often be the simplest solution when you have a sudden craving or need to prepare a meal in a pinch. Sometimes, the convenient products are at-home versions of your go-to order from one of your favorite restaurants. But if you've recently restocked on frozen items at the grocery store, you might want to take note. That's because officials warn TGI Fridays Chicken Bites have been recalled after hard plastic pieces were found inside the items.

RELATED: 2 Teas Recalled for "Hidden Drug Ingredients," FDA Warns.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

On Dec. 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Arkansas-based Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. was pulling its TGI Fridays Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites produced under the fast-casual restaurant chain's brand from store shelves. The move will affect 26,550 pounds of product shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The affected items come packaged in 15-ounce containers and are marked with the lot code KL3K03 and a "best by" date of 12/26/2024 on the side of the box. Impacted items also have the establishment number "P-20287" printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the agency's notice, the firm said it discovered a problem with the item after it received customer complaints. In this case, consumers said they found pieces of "clear, hard plastic" under the breading of the chicken bites.

FSIS says that there have been no reported injuries or illnesses related to the recalled chicken bites so far. However, the agency is concerned that recalled products could still be in consumers' freezers.

Anyone who purchased the affected items is urged not to consume them and to instead throw them away or return them to their place of purchase. The agency also says that anyone concerned they may have been injured or become ill from ingesting products should immediately seek medical attention.

This also isn't the only time recently that foreign objects have found their way into consumer food and beverage products. Last month, United Packers, LLC announced it was recalling nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange packed in 12-ounce cans sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. The company cited "potential foreign material" contamination in cans for its decision.

And on Nov. 4, FSIS announced that meat processing company Tyson was pulling 30,000 pounds of "fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patty product," also known as "Fun Nuggets," from stores across nine states. According to the agency, the company became aware of the problem after a customer notified them of a "minor oral injury" caused by small metal pieces in the product.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.