Frito-Lay Recalls Chips Due to Dangerous Packaging Mixup, FDA Warns

Consider this your official warning to think twice before enjoying Frito-Lay's Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps during your lunch break this week—especially if you have a milk allergy. The chip company has issued a voluntary recall of its product after a customer came across a handful of rogue caramel seasoned chips while enjoying the savory, plant-based snack.

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Frito-Lay was pulling thousands of bags of its 6 1/4 oz Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps, across 26 states. Frito-Lay describes the veggie chips as a snack "made with wholesome ingredients you can feel good about," per the company website.

According to the FDA, the recall went into effect after an investigation revealed that the Chickpea Veggie Crisps "may contain undeclared milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel seasoned chips." A total of 16,000 bags were recalled.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The contaminated chips first hit shelves on Sept. 13, and have a "use by" date of March 12, 2024, per the FDA. In conjunction, recalled bags also have one of the following manufacturing codes: 55432514MH, 55432516MH, or 55432517MH.

Over 25 states have been impacted by Frito-Lay's recent recall. This list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The FDA's recall notice warned that the presence of "undeclared milk ingredients" could put those with a milk allergy or severe dairy sensitivity at risk "of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction." If this is you or someone in your household, you are advised to throw the product away immediately.

It's also important to note that no other Off The Eaten Path crisp flavors or bag sizes—including variety packs—are being recalled at this time. Got questions? Customers can contact Off The Eaten Path Consumer Relations at 1-844-683-7284.

The incident comes on the heels of Frito-Lay's Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips recall in August. Thousands of bags were pulled after it was discovered that the cheese chips may have been cross contaminated with "undeclared soy and wheat ingredients," per the FDA.

