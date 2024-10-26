7 "Healthy" Foods That Are Full of Saturated Fat, Dietitians Say

It’s no secret that eating too much saturated fat can increase your "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and spike your risk of heart disease. That’s why it’s a good idea to limit or avoid foods that are obviously unhealthy in this regard. For instance, cutting down on fried foods, red meats, and butter or lard could help you lower your levels. However, experts say that there are also plenty of other foods generally regarded as "healthy" that also deserve a second look.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, it’s a good idea to limit your saturated fat intake to less than 10 percent of your total calories each day.

"This means that someone consuming 2,000 calories per day should have no more than 20 grams of saturated fat each day," says Dawn Menning, MS, RD, CDCES, a registered dietitian and Program Director for Digital Health at Nutu App . "The American Heart Association has an even narrower recommendation of six percent of total calories from saturated fat, which is about 13 grams of saturated fat for the same 2,000 calories per day."

Wondering which foods could be subtly taking you out of that target range? These are the seven "healthy" items to avoid or eat in moderation if you want to improve your numbers.

1 | Coconut oil Shutterstock Coconut oil can be used on its own in cooking or added to various food products—and Menning warns that any food that contains coconut oil will be high in saturated fat. "While coconut has been touted to have numerous health benefits and is rich in antioxidants, it is 100 percent fat, most of which is saturated fat. One tablespoon of coconut oil has 121 calories and 13 grams of fat, and 11 of those grams are saturated fat," says Menning.

2 | Muffins iStock Baked Goods made with "healthy" ingredients—for instance, muffins made with Greek yogurt, nuts, or seeds—can also be a major source of saturated fat, says Sarah Pelc Graca, a certified nutrition coach, NASM-certified personal trainer, and the owner and head coach at Strong with Sarah Weight Loss Coaching . "However, they often contain butter, coconut oil, or other full-fat dairy products, which can increase their saturated fat content," she tells Best Life. "While these treats may offer some nutritional benefits, they can also have hidden fats that make them less healthy than they appear. Being cautious with portion sizes or using lower-fat alternatives can help balance your intake." RELATED: Tomatoes Are the Healthiest Fruit in the World, CDC Says—Here's Why.

3 | Full-fat Greek yogurt Shutterstock Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein, calcium, B vitamins, probiotics, and selenium. It can improve bone health, support gut health, build muscle, and more. "However, the full-fat version may pack a high amount of saturated fat,” says Catherine Gervacio, RD, a registered dietician and nutrition writer for Living.Fit . "One serving (about 240 grams) can contain up to 6 grams of saturated fat, which is about a third of the recommended daily limit," she tells Best Life. The good news? Graca says you don’t have to cut out Greek yogurt entirely. "For those watching their fat intake, opting for low-fat or non-fat Greek yogurt can offer similar health benefits without as much saturated fat," she says.

4 | Pre-packaged snack bars iStock According to Menning, pre-packaged snack bars are another common source of saturated fat. This includes protein bars and granola bars, she warns. “If the protein bar is made with palm kernel oil (made of 85 percent saturated fats), then the saturated fat content will be higher," Menning says. "For example, a 200-calorie protein bar could have three to four grams of saturated fat, which would provide approximately 14 percent of the calories." She adds that many granola bars contain raw coconut or palm kernel oil, both of which are high in saturated fat. "A 140-calorie granola bar could contain three grams of saturated fat, and a 200-calorie bar could contain five grams of saturated fat," the dietitian explains.

5 | Dark chocolate iStock When consumed in moderation, dark chocolate is one of the best dessert foods you can eat. In fact, research suggests that it can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar, and even enhance brain function. "Dark chocolate is often touted for its antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which may support heart health," says Graca. "However, depending on the brand and cocoa percentage, dark chocolate can contain seven to nine grams of saturated fat per serving." "It's easy to go overboard, especially for those with a sweet tooth. Consuming large portions consistently may counteract the heart-health benefits it offers," agrees Gervacio. RELATED: 6 Signs You’re Eating Too Much Protein, According to Doctors.

6 | Nuts Shutterstock Gervacio says that eating nuts in "large quantities can add in more saturated fat than you might expect." According to the British Heart Foundation , it depends on what type you eat. “Nuts have a high fat content, so are high in energy. In most nuts this is mainly unsaturated fat: either polyunsaturated fats in walnuts and pine nuts, or monounsaturated fats in almonds, pistachios, pecans and hazelnuts, for example," their experts write. However, Brazil nuts, cashews, and macadamia nuts are all higher in saturated fat, the foundation notes. "Too much of this can contribute to raised cholesterol levels, so only eat them occasionally," they advise.