11 Best Target Spring Storage Finds That Just Landed in Stores

Make that spring cleaning last with bins, bookshelves, baskets, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Keeping your house looking great isn’t just about finding the right decor: In the long run, keeping things neat and tidy should really be your top goal. And while we’re still in the midst of serious spring cleaning, you can find some fantastic organizing and storage options at Target. It appears that the Bullseye is well stocked with the best bins, drawer organizers, shelves, baskets, and more. If you’re serious about getting everything in order, here are the best Target spring storage finds that just landed in stores.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Spring Sales Starting This Week.

1 Threshold Floral Quilted Fabric Bin

If you’re feeling the spring spirit, why not show it? This Threshold Floral Quilted Fabric Bin ($20) is perfectly sized to stash away smaller items while looking like part of your overall decor in the process. Customers call the product “very cute” and “sturdy and pretty.”

2 Iris 19-Quart Storage Box, 6-Pack

Looking for longer-term storage bins for your seasonal items? This Iris 19-Quart Storage Box 6-Pack ($104.99) provides everything you’ll need to get those decorations, winter clothing, and more tucked away nicely. And thanks to their tight sealing lids and clasps, they’re also perfect for storage in garages, basements, and attics (especially thanks to their stackability).

Customers gush about the product in the reviews, with many saying they’re their “favorite” storage option they’ve found so far. “They are truly weatherproof and close tightly, so nothing gets in,” writes one. “The plastic is hard and sturdy, not at all flimsy. They also stack great and don’t move around.”

3 Costway 12-Drawer Rolling Storage Cart

Just because you need quick or easy access to something doesn’t mean you can’t store it away! This Costway 12-Drawer Rolling Storage Cart ($74.99) is ideal for offices, workspaces, crafting corners, and more, featuring a sleek look with four medium-sized drawers and eight smaller-sized drawers.

4 Best Choice Jewelry Armoire Cabinet

Wouldn’t it be great to have access to all of your accessories while getting ready in the mirror? Fortunately, you now can, thanks to the Best Choice Jewelry Armoire Cabinet ($120.39). The full-length mirror opens to expose a handy storage space for all of your necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and even beauty products, making this a fantastic option for anyone in a smaller space or apartment.

“Absolutely beautiful!” gushes one five-star reviewer. “Holds so much jewelry and really displays all that you have. Heavy-duty and still beautiful,” adding that “the old-fashioned key just adds to the beauty” and that it’s “so easy to assemble.”

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General Spring Home Finds That Just Hit Stores.

5 Songmics 5-Tier Metal Storage Rack

Running out of places to stash items in your kitchen or bathroom? Instead of splurging on new cabinets, consider this Songmics 5-Tier Metal Storage Rack ($49.99). With a total load capacity of 550 pounds, it’s perfect for stashing appliances, bins with your products, utensils, and so much more.

6 Besiost 9 Cube Bookshelf with Charging Station

Sometimes, the best storage options look neat and orderly themselves. This Besiost 9 Cube Bookshelf with Charging Station ($129.99) is ideal for stashing toys in a playroom, organizing books in your living room, or stashing storage baskets pretty much anywhere. The best part? It features a place where you can plug in your devices or lighting, making it even more convenient.

7 Brightroom Decorative Coiled Rope Basket

While we have nothing against a well-designed functional bin, not all storage options need to be made of harsh-looking plastic. This Brightroom Decorative Coiled Rope Basket ($15) is the kind of aesthetic solution you can turn to for getting rid of messes.

But don’t let its relatively soft look fool you: Customers who’ve purchased it say it’s a “great heavy quality basket that holds up and looks great.”

8 Brightroom 60-Quart Underbed Storage Bin

Even if you’ve got the best intentions about cleaning up and getting organized, things can get difficult when you live in a smaller space. In this case, you might want to consider this Brightroom 60-Quart Underbed Storage Bin ($16). It turns that otherwise unusable space beneath where you sleep into a viable place to stash items, complete with wheels that make it easy to roll them in and out for access.

Customers love their efficiency, with one saying that they managed to fit “six under a queen-sized bed.” Others point out that they’re also great for stashing things under the couch!

RELATED: 11 Best Target Patio Finds Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy This Week.

9 Bestier 5-Shelf Arched Bookcase

As a displayable form of storage space, this Bestier 5-Shelf Arched Bookcase ($155.99) is more than just a set of shelves. Its unique design makes it an aesthetically pleasing way to stash bins, books, and everything in between in pretty much any room of the house you can think of.

“This bookcase is absolutely beautiful and instantly elevated my space,” gushes one happy customer. “The coastal oak finish is warm and modern, and the arched top gives it such a unique, high-end look. It feels like a statement piece rather than just storage.”

10 Brightroom Modular Storage Drawer Set

There’s something we simply love about a storage solution that just looks organized itself. This Brightroom Modular Storage Drawer Set ($16) is perfect for getting your desktop or workspace in order, but is also great for stashing kids’ toys or clothing. The modular setup also means you can configure them however best fits your space.

Many reviewers have pointed out how versatile they are, including making for a handy way to organize counter space in the bathroom. “The multiple different-sized compartments were perfect for sorting my makeup (with plenty of space to spare),” writes one.

11 Threshold Metal Wire Basket

We love the chic look of this Threshold Metal Wire Basket ($25). It’s ideal for getting things out of the way in the living room or bedroom, including blankets, pillows, books, magazines, and more. It’s the kind of aesthetic storage that can turn simple organization into a type of decor in and of itself.