11 Best Dollar General Spring Home Finds That Just Hit Stores

Dollar General has decor, kitchenware, and garden essentials for a spring refresh.

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Burn through your spring cleaning checklist? Treat yourself to a job well done with a shopping trip to Dollar General, where gardening tools, name-brand makeup, chic kitchenware, and floral bed linens are as little as just $1. Spring is all about turning over a new leaf. Here are the 11 best Dollar General spring home finds hitting stores right now.

1 Rubber Gardening Gloves

Available in a range of floral patterns, these Rubber Gardening Gloves ($1) offer a superior grip while keeping your hands safe and dirt-free. The fabric is soft and breathable to help prevent fatigue and moisture (A.K.A. sweat) buildup.

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2 e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Formulated with squalene and hyaluronic acid, the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($15) “hydrates skin while blurring lines and pores for a smooth and radiant finish,” per the brand. The glowy formula can be worn on its own, over or under makeup, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter.

3 xo Holly by Holly Williams 4-Piece Floral Queen Sheet Set

Refresh your bedroom for spring with the xo Holly by Holly Williams 4-Piece Floral Queen Sheet Set ($20). The pink pastel print adds instant color and joy to your space; style it with bold throw pillows and blankets for a vibrant look or pair it with beige accents for a more neutral feel.

4 Mushroom-Shaped Planter

Why get a regular pot when you can purchase this super cute Mushroom-Shaped Planter for just $3? Its petite shape is ideal for succulents and seed startings.

5 Glassware Tumbler

Life is too short to not drink out of girly cups, much like this Glassware Tumbler ($3) with butterfly motifs. Enjoy your homemade iced coffee or smoothies on the go, then pop the tumbler in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

6 Round Seagrass Storage Basket with Handles

Corral pet toys, bathroom supplies, or kitchen counter essentials in this Round Seagrass Storage Basket with Handles ($4). The handwoven texture adds warm and a luxe touch, all while concealing messes—it’s the best of both worlds.

7 xo Holly by Holly Williams Mini Photo Frame

Mother’s Day is around the corner. Gift mom something special while staying on budget with a sentimental snap in a Mini Photo Frame ($1). The xo Holly by Holly Williams collection has an assortment of styles, including scalloped arches, beaded ovals and rectangles, classic vintage, and rainbow frames.

8 Yumzee Watermelon Lip Oil

Mark my words: The Yumzee Watermelon Lip Oil ($4) will be your new favorite lip product all spring and summer long. The nonsticky, hydrating formula nourishes lips with watermelon seed oil and leaves them plump and glossy.

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9 Glass Vase

The petite, wide base of this Glass Vase makes it a smart choice for top-heavy flowers like hydrangeas, peonies, and roses. It comes in blue and green, though it’s worth snagging both at just $6 each.

10 xo Holly by Holly Williams Stackable Mixing Bowls Set

This nesting Stackable Mixing Bowls Set ($10) comes with snap-locking lids to help keep contents fresh. Additionally, you can use the bowls for tossing salads, marinating meats, making fresh salsa and dips, and whisking together baking ingredients.

11 Round Spice Storage Jar

Store homemade jams and dressings in this convenient Round Spice Storage Jar ($1). It has a screw-on, airtight metal lid and holds up to four ounces.